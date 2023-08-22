Chipotle IQ BOGO deal: How to avail, prize, and other details explored

Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back a week full of BOGOs as the chain announced the return of the Chipotle IQ Quiz. The trivia game that tests the fans' knowledge in return for exciting rewards is returning for the fourth season starting August 21, 2023. Taking the game to another level this year, the chain has over 250,000 BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offers up for grabs.

Enthusiastic fans across the United States can participate in the limited-time trivia quiz by visiting the website - https://chipotleiq.com - between August 21 and August 24, 2023. To claim the rewards, participants simply have to answer over ten trivia questions related to the chain correctly.

Fans who manage to answer all ten questions correctly can earn a free BOGO coupon. If you already hit the perfect score, you can try answering the bonus question next to automatically enter the sweepstakes. At least 50 lucky sweepstakes participants will get the chance to snag limited edition stainless steel gift cards valued at $500 each.

The IQ Quiz returns for the fourth edition starting August 21 (Image via IQ Quiz website)

How to participate in Chipotle's IQ Quiz 2023

The chain announced the return of the IQ Quiz through a press release on August 21, with Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, quoting:

"Chipotle IQ has become a beloved game for our fans that tests their brand knowledge and rewards them with a BOGO for getting a perfect score. We've introduced a new set of [...] trivia questions that put even our biggest superfans to the test."

The IQ Quiz 2023 begins on August 21 at 12:01 am Pacific Time and will go on until August 24, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT. The much-awaited trivia game that rewards fans in return for their deep knowledge about the chain, its food, history, principles, and more is returning this year for the fourth edition.

Apart from over 250,000 BOGO coupons for participants, the chain is also offering limited edition steel gift cards of $500 each to 50 lucky winners.

Readers confident enough to win the big reward this year can participate in the trivia game by visiting the quiz website - https://chipotleiq.com/ - every day starting at 09:00 am PT. You can then click on "Take the Quiz" and attempt to answer all ten multiple-choice questions about the chain correctly.

While the game ended on August 21 after the successful participation of the first 100,000 participants, it will end on the rest of the days after the first 50,000 participants have successfully participated.

Chipotle's IQ Quiz 2023 can be a good way to test your knowledge about the chain and see if you are a true fan (Image via PR Newswire)

Chipotle fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of winning are advised to be quick enough to be on the list of the first 50,000 participants either on August 22, August 23, 2023, or August 24, 2023.

For those wondering, the entry to the $500 gift card sweepstakes is automated for participants who answered the bonus question correctly. The bonus question can be received after scoring a perfect ten out of ten scores.

Though there is an unlimited number of tries for scoring a perfect ten out of ten scores, the BOGOs may only be available to the first 250,000 participants who manage to beat the score. Participation in the trivia game is limited to the District of Columbia, and all 50 United States residents aged 13 years or older.

No purchases are necessary for participation. Minors participating in the trivia game may have to take parental consent.