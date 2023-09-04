Jimmy John’s Mediterranean Flavors Test line-up: Where to buy, availability, varieties, and other details explored

Jimmy John’s seems to be trying something new this month as select locations start serving a new test line-up. Available under the chain's Mediterranean Flavors segment, the test items include the Mediterranean Veg Wrap, Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, Mediterranean Chicken Salad, and Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.

Exclusively available at select restaurants in Los Angeles, CA, and Detroit, MI, the test items can be availed starting September 2. While the wraps and red pepper hummus are available in both regions, the salad may be limited to Los Angeles.

Fans looking forward to either of the four offerings can grab them from the nearest participating restaurant in the two regions.

Jimmy John’s tests four new Mediterranean offerings at select locations (Image via Jimmy John’s)

It is to be noted that the limited-time offerings may not necessarily be available to order online or through the chain's website as test items are less likely to be updated on the menu. However, fans are best advised to cross-check if the test items are available for pick-up or delivery.

All you need to know about Jimmy John’s Mediterranean Flavors Test line-up

Jimmy John’s tests new Mediterranean Flavors offerings till September 24 (Image via Jimmy John's)

For those excited to try them out, here's a quick look at the new test items:

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap - Roasted R. Pepper Hummus, feta, all-natural chicken, pepperoncini sauce, olive tapenade, crispy cucumbers seasoned with lemons, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, and more rolled up as a spinach wrap. Mediterranean Veggie Wrap - Roasted R. Pepper Hummus, feta, pepperoncini sauce, olive tapenade, crispy cucumbers seasoned with lemons, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, and more served as a spinach wrap. Mediterranean Chicken Salad - Loaded salad with all-natural chicken, feta, red pepper hummus, oregano, basil, olive tapenade, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and more served on a lettuce blend. It comes with a side of pepperoncini dressing. Roasted Pepper Hummus - The classic Sabra's hummus made with tahini, garlic, and chickpeas, with some extra heat from a blend of roasted peppers.

Readers must note that the test items will only be available on the Jimmy John’s menu until September 24, 2023. As of now, there are no details about the pricing of the four items. It is also not clear if they will be available nationwide anytime soon.