Starbucks Pink Pumpkin Mug: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Starbucks might be all in on the pumpkin spirit this fall as pictures of a Pink Pumpkin Mug start making the rounds on the internet. Shaped like a pumpkin without a top, the bright pink mug seems to feature symmetrical ridges on the outside and has a round handle.

Teased on TikTok by popular users like @madkat.13, the new mug is rumored to launch by the third week of September. Meant for hot drinks and beverages, the new mug is all black on the inside. While the mug is available for sale on eBay for over $35 and onwards, it does not seem to be part of an official merch launch for 2023.

The rumored Pink Pumpkin Mug started appearing on TikTok this week but there has been no confirmation of its launch (Image via eBay)

For those wondering, the coffeehouse chain has not unveiled its fall merchandise collection as of now. Hence, the chances of the rumored mug being part of the fall or Halloween collection are not zero.

Rumored Starbucks Pink Pumpkin Mug is up for sale on eBay for over $35 and onward

A trendy pumpkin-shaped mug seems to have left Starbucks fans in awe after it started appearing on TikTok this week. Featuring a bright pink body shaped like a pumpkin without a top, the rumored mug is all black on the inside and also has symmetrical ridges on the outside and a cute round handle.

Up for sale on eBay for over $35 and onward, the rumored mug is not part of an official merchandise launch. However, several TikTok and Facebook users seem to have spotted the mug in limited numbers at select stores across the United States. Meant for hot drinks and beverages, the rumored mug is expected to hold 12-ounce drinks and could be a cool little addition to your Starbucks merchandise collections.

Starbucks's rumored Pink Pumpkin Mug is not part of an official launch (Image via Jodi Cohn / Facebook / @the_toy_ninja / eBay)

Though there is little to no information about the availability of the rumored pumpkin-shaped mug, it could be part of the chain's upcoming collections. Fans may consider checking out their local stores to see if they have it in stock or if they know anything about its availability.

While it would be best to wait for an official launch, Starbucks fans who are ready to shell out some extra cash can also try getting it from eBay. However, readers are advised to be cautious when buying from reselling websites like eBay.

It would be in your best interest to do your due diligence before buying anything from shady or untrusted individuals on the internet. Checking the seller score and reviews can be a good way to ascertain the authenticity of the product or the seller.