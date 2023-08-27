Gordon Ramsay Frozen Food Line: Offerings, price, and all you need to know

British celebrity chef and Hell's Kitchen presenter, Chef Gordon Ramsay, is bringing the 5-star experience to your homes this week as he introduces his first frozen food line-up under the banner 'By Chef Ramsay'. Featuring the celebrity chef's long years of culinary expertise, the new line-up offers over eight frozen entrées, including "Fish and Chips, Chicken Pot Pie, Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Lemon Caper Chicken, Mushroom Risotto, Four Cheese Macaroni, and Slow Roasted Beef in Red Wine Sauce."

Loaded with the goodness of quality ingredients, the heat-and-eat entrées can be found all across the United States starting this week. Starting at $6 and onward, Chef Ramsay's frozen entrées can be found at the nearest Walmart store or can be ordered online from Walmart.com.

Announcing the launch of his first frozen food line-up, the celebrity chef said:

“I’m elated to bring my favorite dishes into homes across the country. It thrills me that these dishes are so widely available for anyone to experience, and I hope they inspire the home chef in everyone. Each of the eight different meals represents a special part of my personal culinary journey.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay's new frozen food line-up is priced at $6 and up

Chef Gordon Ramsay's Frozen Food meals can be found at Walmart stores across the United States starting this week (Image via By Chef Ramsay's website)

For those wondering, the eight heat-and-eat meals from the celebrity chef's first frozen food line-up under the banner 'By Chef Ramsay' include:

Fish and Chips 'Beer Battered Pollock Fish Bites and Thick Potato Fries' Chicken Pot Pie 'Chicken Breast Pieces, Peas and Carrots in a Creamy Sauce Topped with Puff Pastry' Lasagna 'With Bolognese Meat Sauce' Shepherd's Pie 'Ground Beef with Peas & Carrots Topped with Cheesy Mashed Potatoes' Lemon Caper Chicken 'Herb Breaded Chicken Breast with Lemon Caper Sauce, Potatoes & Broccoli' Mushroom Risotto 'Risotto with Mushrooms, White Wine & Parmesan Cheese' Four Cheese Macaroni Slow Roasted Beef in Red Wine Sauce 'Beef Brisket in a Red Wine Sauce, with Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, and Potatoes'

Whether you crave a comfy 'me' time or want to have something a bit extra special, Chef Gordon Ramsay's frozen meals can be the perfect fit for you. As mentioned earlier, the new frozen foods that can be ready to consume in minutes are widely available at Walmart stores across the United States.

Gordon Ramsay's hit show Kitchen Nightmares returns after 9 years on September 25, 2023, on Fox. It will air at 8 pm ET.