Shake Shack's new Hot Menu: varieties, prices, availability, and other details revealed

Shake Shack is bringing some extra spice to their fall menu as the chain introduces a new Hot Menu. Carrying some extra heat from a spice blend of real hot peppers, the new menu is available in stores from September 5 and onwards.

Starting at $4.09, the new Hot Menu delivers over three new offerings, including - Spicy Shackmeister Burger, Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce, and Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce. Additionally, the burger chain is also bringing back the popular Hot Chicken for the fourth time in a row.

Fall gets extra spicy with the launch of three new offerings from the burger chain (Image via Shake Shack)

While the two new offerings are already available in stores across the United States, the returning Hot Chicken and the new Shackmeister Burger will hit the menu this Friday, September 8. Fans can enjoy the new items at the location of the nearest participating restaurant or when ordering through the chain's app or website for pick-up and delivery.

The burger chain introduced the new Hot Menu to fans this Tuesday, with John Karangis, Executive Chef and VP of Culinary Innovation, quoting:

“We love crafting fun, delicious menu items, and our new Hot Menu puts a fiery twist on the Shack classics. Whether you’re watching football or just enjoying the fall season, this menu will bring the heat that we know our guests are going to enjoy.”

All you need to know about Shake Shack's new Hot Menu

While some items on the menu are already available at participating restaurants across the United States, the full menu will be available starting this Friday. Although the spicy menu may not be very challenging to fans who love spicy food, others may have to consider having a glass of milkshake as well, just to be on the safe side.

The spicy Hot Menu hits stores starting September 5 and onwards (Image via Shake Shack)

Here's what the full Hot Menu offers:

New Spicy Shackmeister Burger

Hitting stores this Friday, the spicy hot burger features 100% real Angus Beef with the chain's hot pepper blend seasoning. Served with toppings of cherry peppers, crisp onions, and the popular ShackSauce, it can be availed for $7.99. Fans can also customize it to add extra cheese.

New Spicy Shackmeister Burger (Image via Shake Shack)

New Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce

It offers a spicy hot update to your favorite fries with the chain's hot pepper blend. Priced at over $4.09, it features crinkle-cut, thick potato fries with the spicy hot pepper blend, served with Ranch Sauce on the side. It can be availed starting this Tuesday.

New Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce (Image via Shake Shack)

New Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce

A cheesy update to the spicy fries, it can be enjoyed in stores starting September 5. Like its counterpart, it features thick and crispy, crinkle-cut fries spiced with the hot pepper blend. Served with a topping of creamy cheese and ranch on the side, it can be availed for $5.09 and onwards.

New Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce (Image via Shake Shack)

Hot Chicken

Returning to the chain's menu for the fourth time, the fan-favorite can be availed starting this Friday. Priced at over $8.39, it comes with hot pepper blend-seasoned white-meat chicken breast, cherry pepper slaw, and crispy onion toppings. It goes perfectly well with your favorite chilled milkshakes and other beverages.

Hot Chicken (Image via Shake Shack)

As mentioned, select offerings from the Hot Menu are already available to order at participating locations around the United States, while the full menu hits stores starting this Friday.

Available for a limited time only, the new menu can be enjoyed at the nearest participating stores or when ordering online. Fans ordering through the chain's app can also enjoy early access to the full Hot Menu starting September 5.