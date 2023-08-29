Caribou Coffee 2023 fall menu: Offerings and other details explored

Caribou Coffee recently introduced its new fall menu last week. Loaded with the goodness of pumpkin, the new menu features over 15 new and old drinks for customers to enjoy all season. Some of the items available include Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Hot Crafted Press, Pumpkin Espresso Shaker, Iced Pumpkin White Mocha, and more.

Made with premium ingredients and free from artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and sweeteners, Caribou Coffee's fall menu launched in stores across the country on August 24. The limited-time items can be found at the nearest store or when ordering online through the chain's app or website for pick-up or deliveries.

Caribou Coffee's 2023 fall menu includes Nitro Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Chai, Pumpkin Cake Pop, and more

Offering both hot and cold drinks, the seasonal menu includes over 15 drinks that customers can choose from. The chain also allows individuals to customize their favorite drinks.

Caribou Coffee's fall menu is available in stores for a limited time (Image via Caribou Coffee)

Caribou's Fall offerings include:

Pumpkin Espresso Shaker – Fresh espresso and pumpkin puree shaken along with ice and served with oat milk. Pumpkin Latte – Steamed milk and espresso with pumpkin puree, served with a topping of ground nutmeg. Iced Pumpkin Latte – A chilled take on the classic Pumpkin Latte. Nitro Pumpkin Latte – Milk, Nitro cold press, and pumpkin puree, served with espresso whipped cream topping. Pumpkin White Mocha – Steamed milk with melted white chocolate, combined with pumpkin puree and espresso, and served with white chocolate chips, and whipped cream toppings. Iced Pumpkin White Mocha – Milk, white chocolate, pumpkin puree, and espresso, served chilled over ice. Pumpkin White Mocha Cooler – Blended drink made with white chocolate, coffee, ice, and pumpkin pure, served with whipped cream toppings and a quick white chocolate drizzle. Nitro Pumpkin White Mocha – Milk, Nitro cold press, pumpkin puree, white chocolate, and milk, served with espresso whipped cream. Pumpkin Chai – Chai tea latte infused with pumpkin puree and ground nutmeg topping. Iced Pumpkin Chai – Chilled take on the Pumpkin Chai tea latte. Blended Pumpkin Chai – Chia tea, pumpkin puree, and milk, served over ice. Pumpkin Hot Crafted Press – A perfect mix of steamed Cold-brewed coffee, real sugar, pumpkin puree, and milk. Pumpkin Iced Crafted Press – Chilled take on the Pumpkin Hot Crafted Press. Pumpkin Blended Crafted Press – Blend of ice, Cold-brewed coffee, pumpkin puree, milk, and real sugar. Pumpkin Cooler – Blend of ice, coffee, and pumpkin puree, served with ground nutmeg, and whipped cream toppings. Pumpkin Cake Pop – White chocolate glaze-dipped pumpkin-flavored cake pop. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin – Cream cheese icing-filled muffin infused with Pumpkin spice.

The chain announced the launch of the new fall menu through a press release last week, with Matt Reiter, the Senior Vice President of Product and Procurement at Caribou Coffee, quoting:

“Pumpkin is one of the most highly anticipated seasonal flavors in the industry and we’re ecstatic to welcome guests to fall with our extensive pumpkin menu.”

Inviting fans to enjoy their favorite fall flavors with endless customizations at Caribou Coffee, Reiter added:

“With a wide variety of menu items and endless customizations, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall season whether they want their pumpkin shaken, iced, blended, hot, or with nitro cold press.”

Customers looking for a home brew experience can also grab Caribou Coffee's Pumpkin Love ground coffee, which is available in Target Stores across the United States for a limited time. The medium roast coffee is made with fresh notes of pumpkin, whipped cream, and warm spices.

Those looking forward to personalizing their Caribou Coffee experience can install the chain's app. The app not only allows customers to order ahead but also helps them choose from a wide range of customizations available.