7-Eleven Football Season deals: Offers, line-up, and all you need to know

7-Eleven recently made game days even more interesting with its new Football Season deals, which launched on August 22. The limited-time deals offer great savings on some of the chain's most popular snacks, including - Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks, Korean BBQ Boneless Wings, Spicy Meat Pizza, and much more.

Football fans across the United States can enjoy the Football Season deals at all participating Stripes, Speedway, and 7-Eleven stores. Mostly available to the chain's reward program members, the limited-time deals can be enjoyed while ordering through the chain's app or website until August 29, 2023.

7-Eleven's Football Season deals are available to loyalty program members for a limited time (Image via PR Newswire)

7-Eleven is offering customers four Football Season deals

Aimed at making football season a bit more enjoyable for everyone, 7-Eleven has introduced the all-new deals. Offering a wide range of delicious snacks and hot food options to choose from, the Football Season deals can only be availed while ordering from any participating store either through the chain's app or website.

Customers can now also make use of the new 7NOW® Delivery app, which ensures deliveries within 30 minutes at all qualifying locations and also features real-time tracking.

The limited-time 7-Eleven Football Season deals can be availed until August 29 (Image via PR Newswire)

The limited-time deals include:

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks - Customers can avail of two Cheesy breadsticks with the goodness of garlic for only $2.29. Chicken Bacon Ranch Roller - The chain's new item is inspired by the iconic Buffalo Chicken Roller and it is made with turkey bacon. Spicy Meat Pizza - Enjoy a whole pizza with toppings including bacon, beef, spicy pepperoni, spicy sausages, red pepper flakes, and diced jalapeno for $6. Korean BBQ Boneless Wings - Customers can get an 8-piece serving of the new Korean BBQ boneless wings for just $3 as part of the ongoing deal. The juicy wings are coated with a delicious garlic, soy, and pepper glaze sauce.

The chain announced the launch of the Football Season deals through a press release this week, with Vareesha Shariff, the Senior Director of Hot Food, quoting:

"With football season right around the corner – tailgating emerges as a celebration of camaraderie, competition, and of course, irresistible eats."

Sharing a quick brief about the limited-time deals, Shariff added:

"We're not just fueling game day – we're driving the passion that brings fans together. With every bite, we're honored to be part of the tailgating tradition by consistently bringing new products and deals to the table to make every game day an unforgettable victory."

The aforementioned deals are limited to the chain's loyalty program members. Individuals can join the chain's reward program by signing up on the website (7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com) or through the Speedway and 7-Eleven mobile apps available on Google Play and the App Store.

It is to be noted that the limited-time deals are only available until August 29. However, the $3 Korean BBQ Boneless Wings deal will go on until September 1, 2023.