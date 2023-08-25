Pepsi 125th anniversary free soda deal: How to avail, varieties, and all you need to know

Pepsi is turning 125 this Monday, August 28, and it's all the reason for everybody to celebrate. Living at the center of all things music, sports, and entertainment, the brand will be celebrating the milestone event by offering free drinks for everyone. Honoring the century-old legacy and ushering in the next era, the popular soda brand is also getting a major makeover with a fresh logo and refreshing packaging.

Offered as a rebate valued at over $2.50, the free drinks will be limited to one drink per head and will be claimable all across the United States. The rebate can be claimed on all receipts for all Pepsi variants purchased between August 28 and September 4, 2023.

To claim the rebate, fans may have to send a clear picture of the receipt to the soda brand through the Messenger chatbot or through an SMS with "PEPSI125" to 81234.

Celebrations begin on August 28 as the soda brand kicks off its 125th Birthday celebrations (Image via PR Newswire)

The birthday celebrations that will be going on for a total of 125 days starting August 28 are not just limited to free drinks. Pepsi is going all out with the celebrations as it unveiled plans for several immersive experiences, including social content, live events, giveaways, and much more.

How to join Pepsi's 125th Birthday Celebrations with a free drink

Pepsi is ushering in the next era as it gets ready to kick off its 125th birthday celebration this Monday. Inviting fans across the United States to join in the celebration, the popular soda brand is also offering free drinks for almost everyone. Whether you like the Zero version or prefer the aftertaste of the original Pepsi soda, you can have them all for free on August 28. This includes the wild cherry flavors, diet, and zero-sugar varieties of the soda drink as well.

Limited to one drink per person, the freebies will be offered as a rebate or refund. While fans are free to pick any size of the soda, the rebate will only be available for a maximum value of over $2.50. It is also to be noted that the rebate can be claimed until September 9, 2023, but it will only be applicable to drinks purchased during the promotional period that ends on September 4, 2023.

The rebate for a free drink will only be claimable until September 11, 2023 (Image via PR Newswire)

To claim the rebate readers must follow the following steps:

Grab your favorite variant of the soda drink from the nearest retailer or online between August 28 and September 4. Make sure that you get a clear receipt of the order which clearly mentions the name of the drink you may have purchased. Take a clear picture of the receipt. Send the picture of the receipt to 81234 along with the text "PEPSI125" Once the receipt is approved, you will be prompted with the next steps to receive the rebate or refund either through Venmo or Paypal.

Apart from the free drink, fans should also keep up with the brand's social media channels during the 125 days of Birthday celebrations. Starting this Monday, the soda brand will begin engaging fans nationwide through brand activations, giveaways, and upcoming surprises.

Additionally, fans should look forward to October, as the soda brand launches its limited-time pop-up, Pepsi 125 Diner, in the heart of New York City. Offering an immersive and unique restaurant experience to fans across the country, the limited-time pop-up will only be open between October 19 and October 25.

With tickets starting at $50 per head, the exclusive experience will feature complimentary beverages and cocktails, a full three-course meal, and front-row seats for an immersive experience.