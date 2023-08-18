Taco Bell new Chile Crisp Chicken: Where to buy, price, availability, and other details explored

Taco Bell, the American fast food restaurant chain, is once more making headlines for two new menu items that it added for a very brief period of time at only one outlet. The two new menu items, Chile Crisp Chicken Strips and the Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos will be available at Newport Beach, CA outlet, where the company is testing the items.

The company's Chile Crispy Chicken items are available at only one location (Image via X / @QSRweb)

The suggested price for the pack of three Chile Crisp Chicken Strips is $4.99, while the price for the Chile Crisp Chicken Taco is also $4.99 for two.

However, these products will be available for only one week, or while supplies last, as this is simply an experiment. It will therefore be accessible for the entire third week of August 2023, that is, from August 14 to August 20.

The new Taco Bell Chile Crisp Chicken is here for a limited period of time

The new menu items are here only for a limited period of time (Image via Taco Bell)

With its bold and innovative ingredients, such as ancho, guajillo, Anaheim peppers, garlic, lime, and other aromatics, the brand's Chile Crisp Chicken contains crispy chicken strips coated in a sweet, spicy, sour, and citrusy chile crisp sauce.

The brand's new menu items are very appetizing (Image via X / @NRNonline)

Chile Crisp Chicken Strips: This item contains three pieces of chicken that are covered in chile crisp sauce. It also features a side of spicy ranch with each order.

Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos: The new Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos is coated with a chile crisp sauce. It is then topped with ranch dressing, shredded cheddar cheese, and lettuce in a warm flour tortilla.

The franchise’s other ongoing offer

The brand recently started its Doritos Locos Taco offer (Image via Getty Images)

The company recently made the news for yet another intriguing deal. It made the decision to offer free Doritos Locos Tacos on four Tuesdays in a row while paying full price for taco orders placed with local Mexican restaurants or food carts.

The business then posted this fantastic deal on its Twitter and Instagram page to celebrate the legal battle to regain the trademarked term "Taco Tuesday" from Taco John.

The brand is now offering free Doritos Locos Tacos on August 15, August 22, August 29, and September 5, or basically four consecutive Tuesdays, to celebrate this victory. The offer is limited to one per person, every day, though.

More details about the company

The franchise is very popular for its tacos (Image via Getty Images)

The franchise is highly well-liked because of its distinctive menu options, strong and spicy flavors, and ability to satisfy a range of dietary restrictions. Between 1992 and 2023, Taco Bell's menu underwent a number of alterations. Tacos, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, and a range of 'value menu' items are just a few of the Mexican-inspired dishes offered at Taco Bell locations.

In 2005, Taco Bell introduced the Crunchwrap Supreme as a new menu item. Furthermore, the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" initiative was first introduced by Taco Bell in 2007. It also introduced Mexican Pizza on April 18, 2022.

Customers from Southern California can currently find these new items on the menu in Newport Beach, California.