NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign: All we know about it so far

The NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign has rightfully fueled enthusiasm across Asia for K-pop fans. On May 26, 2023, fast food chain McDonald’s officially announced their new collaboration with the Ditto singers, which is slated to start next month. This marks the second collaboration between the two, the first being the group modeling for their McCrispy Chicken launch in South Korea a few months ago in March.

The upcoming collaboration with McDonald's will take place throughout Asia. It will be hosted in 10 countries starting in June, including South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand. The company has a wide range of activities planned for the campaign, of which they have only revealed two: a dance challenge and a specific menu.

The NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign is coming soon to take over Asia

Monster rookies NewJeans are arguably the biggest and most trending K-pop idol group currently. From beating BTS with higher numbers on MelOn Chart and Perfect All Kills to re-writing massive records in the K-pop industry even before ringing in their first anniversary, the Ditto singers have captivated the global audience.

Taking things up a notch is the Chicken Dance Campaign organized by McDonald’s. The fast food chain announced the campaign on May 26 and heightened curiosity by mentioning what it would entail.

The project, NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign, will include special commercial advertisements featuring the Ditto singers in the selected 10 regions of Asia, and special packaging for a specific chicken menu, both of which will differ from region to region.

The campaign will be held in South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Vietnam.

It will kick off in South Korea on June 1 and gradually cover other countries. The dates for the start of the NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign in other regions are as follows:

Philippines - June 13

Thailand - June 28

Indonesia - July 12

Brunei - September 1

Malaysia - September 7

Hong Kong - October 24

Taiwan - October 25

Singapore - To be announced

Vietnam - To be announced

Speaking about the NewJeans Chicken Dance Campaign, a representative from McDonald’s Korea said, (as translated via Soompi),

"This campaign, which is led by McDonald’s Korea, will be enjoyed by customers in 10 different regions across Asia. We are very happy, because we think it may become a special memory."

They added:

"Through events such as a dance challenge with NewJeans, we will do our best to make this campaign a success so that customers in a wide variety of markets can enjoy a new and unique experience."

Considering that the Ditto singer have already organically taken over the world with their catchy songs and addictive choreography, the upcoming dance challenge has set high expectations among K-pop fans.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s isn’t the first global brand to collaborate with the worldwide idol group NewJeans.

In April, the group joined hands with Coca Cola and even released a new song, Zero, as well as a music video for it. The quintet’s partnerships with global and luxurious brands only keep on increasing, which showcases their extreme global popularity.

