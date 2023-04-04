On April 4, 2023, following NewJeans' ambassadorship announcement with Coca-Cola Zero, the group released their collaborative single with the beverage brand titled, Zero. While many were initially excited to hear the new track from the record-breaking rookie group, the reveal of the same has elicited many mixed feelings from the audience.

The majority of the song demonstrates NewJeans' impressive ability to create addictive music. However, what fans find uncomfortable is the chorus part of the song. Many expressed that the chorus feels out of the loop or alienated from the entirety of the song. Though it's true that the song was created in an effort to promote Coca-Cola Zero, fans felt that it was awkward to listen to.

NewJeans' Zero was released on April 4 in an effort to commemorate their brand new ambassadorship with Coca-Cola Zero. The song adopts a mix of genres, including R&B, Pop, Jersey Club rhythms, and more. Ever since the announcement of the new track, fans have been waiting to hear what the five-member K-pop group has in store for them

While fans were aware that NewJeans' Zero will be a CF (commercial film) for Coca-Cola Zero, they held high expectations regardless since all their song releases from their debut have not only been addictive but also dominated the industry effortlessly. And to many, this proved to be true with Zero too. Netizens believe that the song is amazing in general, but it is the chorus that allows for criticism of the song.

However, people also believe that Korean citizens will be able to better relate to the song since it alludes to a Korean-based meme. The song's chorus lyrics go,

"Coca-Cola is tasty, Coca-Cola is tasty"

This directly refers to a widespread and long-lived meme in Korea, which is a play in excessive and obvious rhyme. One can more or less describe it as the Korean version of "eenie meenie, minie, mo".

People who were able to relate to the song found it to be hilarious and iconic, therefore forming a liking towards it. However, the opposite was true for people who were unaware of the joke, therefore letting the song garner criticism. Regardless, some people thought the song's chorus was strange to listen to.

Despite the several negative reactions it received, the song still effortlessly thrived in the charts. Akin to all their other tracks, Zero climbed to sixth place on MelOn Music Charts. This becomes all the more impressive when one realizes the previous three spots were also held by NewJeans' discography.

The song also dominated other domestic charts like Genie, Bugs, Flo, etc., and received a lot more attention than one would have expected a promotional song to receive. The same is also true due to Zero's many attractive features.

Though the chorus of the song went on a bumpy ride with the fans, the rest of the song was commonly greatly appreciated. Additionally, the choreography and cinematography of the song were also hard not to give credit to.

As NewJeans continues to release more experimental and exploratory tracks, fans enjoy seeing the various musical dimensions they bravely explore and grow curious to find out what else they have in store for them.

