Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Taco: Where to buy, how to avail, and other details revealed

Taco Bell, the American fast food restaurant brand, was launched in 1962 in Downey, California by Glen Bell. After enduring a tedious legal struggle to reclaim the trademarked term "Taco Tuesday" from Taco John, the company recently shared some amazing offers on its Instagram page.

They are doing it in two ways. First, by distributing free Doritos Locos tacos for four consecutive Tuesdays, and second, by paying full price for taco orders placed with nearby Mexican food vendors or establishments.

After a memorable legal battle, Taco John's surrendered its trademark, "Taco Tuesday", in less than two months. To commemorate this historic victory, Taco Bell is now giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on August 15, August 22, August 29, and September 5, which is basically four consecutive Tuesdays.

Taco Bell’s "Taco Tuesday" is a limited-time offer

Taco Bell is giving away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco to customers every Tuesday from August 15 to September 5 to celebrate the historic win. However, the deal is restricted to one per person, per day. Moreover, the company has also established a "$5 million taco tab" on the food delivery app, DoorDash, to cover a portion of any taco order from any participating Mexican restaurant.

However, this offer is not available in New Jersey, where Gregory's Restaurant and Bar is still fighting to keep its own "Taco Tuesday" trademark.

The deal has no minimum purchase requirement, however, delivery costs, taxes, and tips will still apply. Furthermore, the offer will be there only till the supplies last. While addressing the deal, Taylor Montgomery, the Chief Marketing Officer of the company’s U.S. branch, said in a statement:

“This Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action. When tacos win, we all win".

He also added:

"We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

The celebration will conclude with a major Taco Tuesday giveaway on September 12 in collaboration with DoorDash. The customers are not even required to order from the company during the event if they don't want to. They can order it from any Mexican restaurant.

More details about the company

Taco Bell is part of the Yum! Brands Inc. family of fast food giants, which also includes KFC and Pizza Hut. It is immensely popular worldwide, not just in the United States for its distinctive menu choices, customized alternatives, bold and spicy flavors, and ability to adapt to diverse dietary restrictions.

Tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, and a variety of 'value menu' items are among the Mexican-inspired foods served at the restaurants of Taco Bell.