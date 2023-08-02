Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Recall: Reason, UPC code, and all you need to know

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for 7,000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips over undeclared wheat and soy allergens concerns. If consumed by people with a sensitivity or wheat and soy allergies, the recalled products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Announced on August 1, 2023, the voluntary recall only applies to select 1 oz and 14.5 oz packs of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Exclusively sold through retailers, food-service locations, vending machines, and other outlets across Pennsylvania, the affected Tortilla Chips products were available for purchase as early as June 29, 2023.

The recalled D. Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips 14.5 oz party packs were sold exclusively in Pennsylvania (Image via FDA)

Currently, neither Frito-Lay nor the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of any fatalities, ill effects, or allergic reactions in regard to the recalled Tortilla Chips products. However, consumers who may have already bought the affected bags of Tortilla Chips and may have a sensitivity or allergy to soy and wheat allergens are strictly advised against consuming them.

When consumed, the recalled products may cause several allergic reactions in people with soy and wheat allergies. The allergies often range from vomiting to skin rashes, nausea, itching in the throat, severe headaches, diarrhea, and other digestive issues. Individuals with high sensitivity toward these allergens may also experience life-threatening reactions of anaphylaxis, calling for immediate medical intervention.

All you need to know about the Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Recall

As per the United States Food and Drug Administration's recall notice, Frito-Lay's voluntary recall affects less than 7,000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Feared to be contaminated with undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the recalled products were produced by PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay.

Packed in 1 oz (28.3 g) and 14.5 oz (411 g) labeled red bags, the affected Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips products were exclusively sold through retailers, food-service locations, vending machines, and other outlets across Pennsylvania. Available for purchase as early as June 29, 2023, the recalled Tortilla Chips products are the only Frito-Lay products affected by this recall. Consumers across the country can safely consume other Doritos and Frito-Lay products without any issues.

The recalled D. Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips 1 oz party packs were sold exclusively in Pennsylvania (Image via FDA)

Consumers can find all relevant details of the recalled Tortilla Chips Products in the table below:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date &Manufacturing Code Doritos NachoCheese FlavoredTortilla Chips 1 oz(28.3 g) 0 28400 09089 6 Must have BOTH Guaranteed Fresh Date Of26 Sept 2023 AND Manufacturing Code/Time Stamp 465218034X 22:47 - 22:54 Doritos NachoCheese FlavoredTortilla ChipsParty Size 14.5 oz(411 g) 0 28400 51779 9 Must have BOTH Guaranteed Fresh Date Of26 Sept 2023 AND EITHER one of the followingTwo Manufacturing Codes/Time Stamps 465218037X 22:47 - 22:59 465218137X 23:00 - 23:06

Individuals with a sensitivity or allergy towards soy and wheat allergens who may have purchased the affected Tortilla Chips products from stores or outlets in Pennsylvania are strictly advised against consuming them as they could put them at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

While others with no history of allergies are free to consume them, those with an allergy can return them to the retail store or outlets in Pennsylvania for a refund. Individuals with doubts or queries about the Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Recall can get in touch with Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477. The establishment can be reached between 9:00 am to 4:30 pm CST, between Monday and Friday.