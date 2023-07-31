Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel recall: Reason, affected states, and other details revealed

Trader Joe’s has issued a nationwide recall for its Fully Cooked Falafel products as they may contain rocks. If consumed, the rock-contaminated falafel products may cause minor to major health risks in people of all age groups.

Announced on July 28, 2023, the nationwide voluntary recall applies to select units of Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel products bearing SKU# 93935. Sold exclusively in the following regions - WI, Washington DC, VT, VA, TX, TN, SC, RI, PA, OK, OH, NY, NM, NJ, NH, NE, NC, MO, MN, MI, ME, MD, MA, LA, KY, KS, IN, IL, IA, GA, FL, DE, CT, CO, AR, and AL - the affected falafel products should not be consumed in any manner. The grocery store chain advises customers to dispose of them in a dustbin or return them to the nearest store for a full refund.

Currently, the grocery store chain is unaware of any infections or fatalities linked to the recalled falafel products, but customers are advised to be cautious. Though food contaminated with rocks may not always pose major health risks, they can sometimes lead to some serious troubles. Rocks and other hard materials are often sharp and may cause lacerations and other injuries to gums and teeth upon consumption.

When consumed, unwashed rocks can also act as carriers for various pathogens that may cause several infections and sicknesses. Moreover, large-sized rocks may cause a patient to experience uncomfortable bowel movements and could end up causing rear and tear to the sensitive organs of the digestive system.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel Products or may have received them as donations are strictly advised not to consume them. All affected packages of the affected falafel products should be discarded or returned to the nearest Trader Joe’s store for a refund. Individuals with doubts or queries about the recall should contact the chain's customer support at - (626) 599-3817.