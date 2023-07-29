Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup recall: Reason, affected states and other details explored

Trader Joe’s has issued a nationwide recall for at least one type of its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup. The grocery store chain said the affected soup products are feared to contain insects and can pose severe risks to health if consumed by people of any age.

Announced this week on July 28, 2023, the nationwide voluntary recall was initiated after the grocery store chain received reports from its supplier that the concerned soup products may be contaminated with insects. Sold in the United States market, the affected products are being recalled under the supervision of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It is to be noted that over 10,000 cases of the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup were affected by this recall. However, no reports of infections or fatalities linked to the recall have been reported as of now. The chain or the supplier is yet to disclose the reason behind the contamination problem.

The recalled Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup products are feared to be contaminated with insects (Image via Trader Joe’s)

Food products contaminated with insects may pose several health risks to people of all ages as they may be laced with harmful bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. When consumed, such food products may cause infections like Listeriosis, Hepatitis, Typhoid, and other similar sicknesses. While most of these sicknesses can be cured by normal medications, they can still pose severe to life-threatening risks to people with low immunity.

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup has been recalled over concerns of presence of insects within the products

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the recall affects nearly 10,889 cases of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup sold at Trader Joe’s. Feared to contain insects, the recalled soup products may cause several health risks upon consumption.

CBS Evening News @CBSEveningNews TRADER JOE'S RECALL: The FDA announced a recall of nearly 11,000 cases of Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup because they may contain bugs. The impacted packages were shipped to seven states. pic.twitter.com/MwLQYTtkIl

Packed in 20-oz (567-gram) containers, the recalled Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup products may have insects in the frozen broccoli florets. Sold with various Best-By-Dates, the affected soup products bear SKU# 68470 and were sold through Trader Joe’s stores in - Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, California, Washington, and Texas.

Consumers can recognize the affected products by looking for the following Best-By-Dates on the containers: 9/15/2023, 9/6/2023, 9/4/2023, 8/30/2023, 8/29/2023, 8/10/2023, 8/9/2023, 8/2/2023, 8/1/2023, 7/27/2023, 7/26/2023, 7/25/2023, 7/20/2023, 7/19/2023, and 7/18/2023. The affected products also bear lot numbers: 442, 433, 431, 426, 425, 406, 405, 398, 397, 392, 391, 390, 385, 384, and 383.

The recalled Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup products may contain insects in the frozen broccoli florets (Image via Trader Joe’s)

Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup cases are strictly advised not to consume, cook, or serve them to others. All affected cases and containers of the recalled products should be returned to the nearest Trader Joe’s stores for a full refund.

Individuals with concerns or doubts about the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup recall can get in touch with Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817. The establishment can be reached with all your queries from Mondays to Fridays, between 6 am and 6 pm Pacific Time. They can also send all their queries through their Product Feedback form - https://www.traderjoes.com/home/contact-us/product-feedback.