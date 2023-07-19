Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling Recall: Reason, affected products, and other details explored

Over 1,560 pounds of Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling products are being recalled from across the US. Recalled by Mulan Dumpling, LLC of Hyattsville, Md., the affected products were produced without the benefit of a mandatory FSIS inspection and may lead to uncertain health risks upon consumption.

The problem came to light when the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was acting upon a referral from the Maryland Department of Health. During the investigations, the FSIS found that the establishment, which had been producing and selling meat and poultry dumplings for the last six months, was never inspected by the FSIS.

The recalled Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling products were produced in an uninspected establishment for over six months (Image via FSIS)

It is to be noted that establishments engaged in the production of food products are regularly inspected by the FSIS to ensure the safety of consumers. These inspections help federal agencies ensure that the food produced is safe to consume, wholesome, properly labeled, and free from any unwanted contaminants.

While the FSIS has yet to receive reports of any infections or sicknesses linked to the recalled meat and poultry dumplings, consumers are strictly advised not to consume the affected products in any manner. Though it is not certain, the recalled products may lead to unexpected health risks upon consumption.

Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumplings were sold between Feb to June this year

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the recall affects nearly 1,560 pounds of Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling products produced by Mulan Dumpling, LLC, of Hyattsville, Md. The recall notice also indicates that the affected products were produced and sold without the benefit of a mandatory federal inspection.

Screenshot (Image via Twitter/@USDAFoodSafety)

Packed in 8-oz labeled plastic packages, the recalled Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling products were available in several varieties and were sold between February 20, 2023, and June 26, 2023. Shipped to grocery stores in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland, the affected products may not be safe for consumption.

The recalled Mulan-branded dumpling products were available with different fillings, including pork and cabbage dumplings, curry-seasoned chicken dumplings, and shrimp and chive dumplings. The affected products were exclusively sold in 8-oz. packs, each containing over 10 pieces of dumplings. While the products bear a USDA mark of inspection, they were not produced by an inspected establishment.

The recalled Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling products bear a USDA mark of inspection but may not be safe to consume (Image via FSIS)

As such, consumers who may have bought any of the aforementioned poultry and meat dumplings in the last few months and may still have them in their refrigerators are advised to throw them in a trash can. You may also return them to the retail stores for a refund.

Individuals who may have any concerns or doubts about the Mulan Frozen Meat and Poultry Dumpling recall or refund can get in touch with Kristy Lam, Owner of Mulan Dumpling, LLC, at 202-813-0595. You can also have your queries resolved by sending a quick email to [email protected]