Suya Slice beef recall 2023: Reason, affected products, and all you need to Know

Over 445 pounds of Suya Slice Beef Jerky products are being recalled from across the country as they were not produced in an FSIS-inspected facility. Recalled by Suya Slice LLC, the affected products are said to be produced without mandatory federal inspections and could cause health risks in people of all ages.

The United States Food Department of Agriculture’s Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered the problem when it was investigating beef products being sold in the market without a valid USDA mark of inspection. Further investigations indicated that the products were produced in an establishment that the FSIS had never inspected.

The recalled Suya Slice Beef Jerk products were produced and sold without a mandatory FSIS inspection (Image via FSIS)

It is to be noted that the FSIS regularly inspects establishments and facilities, which helps them ensure customer safety. Moreover, regular inspections often help the federal agency make sure that the products are safe for human consumption, properly labeled, and wholesome.

As of now, the FSIS has received no reports of illnesses or fatalities linked to the recalled Suya Slice Beef Jerky products. However, customers are strongly advised not to consume the affected products as they may risk experiencing a wide range of uncertain health problems.

Suya Slice Beef Jerky recall affects nearly 445 pounds of the product

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Department of Agriculture’s Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 445 pounds of Suya Slice Beef Jerk products produced by Suya Slice LLC of Memphis, Tennessee. Moreover, the recalled products were produced and sold without the benefit of a mandatory federal inspection.

Packed in resealable plastic bags of different sizes, the recalled ready-to-eat (RTE) marinated skewered beef and Suya Slice beef jerky products were produced between October 16, 2021, and May 20, 2023. Although the products do not bear a valid USDA mark of inspection, they were sold to customers across the country through online sales. Several quantities of the affected products were also shipped to major retailers and sold to customers across the country.

While the recalled “Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky” products were sold in 1.5-oz. plastic resealable bags, the “Suya Slice Suya” products were sold in 5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages. Since neither of the products bears a valid USDA mark of inspection, it may not be safe to consume.

The recalled Suya Slice Suya products must not be consumed anymore (Image via FSIS)

Consumers who may have purchased any of these products within the last few months and still have them in their refrigerators are strongly advised against consuming them. All affected packets of the recalled products should be thrown away in a dustbin. Alternatively, they can return the products to the retailers for a full refund on their purchase.

Individuals who may have doubts or concerns regarding the Suya Slice Beef Jerky product recall or issues with refund may contact Noheem Oni, Manager of Suya Slice, LL at 662-812-7845. They can also reach the establishment through emails sent to [email protected]