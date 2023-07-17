Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles recall: Reason, model, affected code, and all you need to know

Over 370 Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles are being recalled from across the country. Recalled by Yamaha Golf Car, the affected vehicles may have a problem that can cause them to accelerate unexpectedly, thus posing risks of a crash.

Announced on July 13, 2023, the affected vehicles were sold across the United States between August 2022 and March 2023. It is to be noted that the recalled vehicles were sold for over $6,200 to $9,700 by Yamaha Golf Car dealers and distributors nationwide.

Some of the recalled Personal Transportation Vehicles may pose crash and injury risks due to an acceleration problem (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

As of now, neither the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) nor Yamaha Golf Car have received reports of any crashes or fatalities linked to the recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles. However, customers are advised not to drive the affected vehicles until the problems are fixed.

Concierge 4E, Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV, and more Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles models were recently recalled

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 370 Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles imported by Yamaha Golf-Car Company. Feared to have an acceleration problem, the affected vehicles may end up accelerating unexpectedly, thus posing risks of an injury or a crash.

Manufactured by the Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co. Ltd., of Japan, the recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles were sold all across the United States in a wide range of colors, including - blue, white, orange, and green. Sold between $6,200 and $9,700, the affected vehicles may have been bought between August 2022 and March 2023.

The models affected by the recall include - Concierge 4E, Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV, Drive2 QuieTech PTV, UMAX Rally 2+2 AC, and Drive2 Powertech AC PTV - which were sold at Yamaha Golf Car dealers and distributors across the country.

The recalled Personal Transportation Vehicles were manufactured in Japan and sold all across the United States (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers can check the table below for all relevant details about the affected vehicles imported to the United States by Yamaha Golf-Car Company:

Year Code Model Serial Number Prefix To From 2023 J0D Drive2 QuieTech PTV J0D 600665 602162 2023 J0E Drive2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 600109 600468 2023 J0P UMAX Rally 2+2 AC J0P 000705 000739 2023 J2D Concierge 4E J2D 100101 100421 2023 J5C Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV J5C 400104 400139

Owners and custodians of the aforementioned vehicles are advised to stop driving them until the problem is fixed. Yamaha Golf-Car company is assuring customers that all Personal Transportation Vehicles affected by the recall will be eligible for free repair at authorized dealerships nationwide.

Yamaha has already started contacting all registered owners of the recalled vehicles. However, owners who may not receive any notification in due time are advised to contact Yamaha Golf-Car Company at 800-638-2772. The establishment can be reached from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm.