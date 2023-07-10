Hyundai Tucson and Veloster recall: Reason, year of manufacturing, affected engine variants, and other details explored

Over 13,500 Hyundai Tucson and Veloster vehicles are being recalled from across the country over fire hazard concerns. It is feared that a fault in the engine may cause the vehicle to catch fire.

Announced on July 6, 2023, the nationwide recall applies to Hyundai Veloster (FS) and Hyundai Tucson (TL) vehicles (variants - FS 1.6GDI, TL 2.0MI). The affected vehicles were made between 2014 to 2017 and were sold all across Australia.

As per the report, the affected vehicles have a manufacturing defect in the engine, which may cause the rod bearing to fail prematurely, thus causing damage to the engine. In fact, such damages may cause the engine oil to leak, and the vehicle may catch fire in the presence of a source of ignition.

The recalled Hyundai Veloster vehicles may have a manufacturing defect in the engine and could catch fire (Image via Ramesh Pathania / Getty Images)

In case the fire occurs while the vehicle is being driven, it could pose life-threatening dangers to the drivers and passengers in the vehicles and could even put other vehicles on the road at risk of an accident. However, neither Hyundai Motors nor the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, and the Arts, has confirmed about any incidents or fatalities linked to this problem.

All you need to know about the Hyundai Tucson and Veloster vehicle recall

According to the notice issued by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, and the Arts, the recall affects nearly 13,548 Hyundai Tucson and Veloster vehicles that were sold all across Australia. Feared to have a manufacturing defect in the engine, the recalled vehicles are prone to catching fire.

As mentioned earlier, the nationwide recall only applies to the Hyundai Veloster (FS) and Hyundai Tucson (TL) vehicles (variants: FS 1.6GDI, TL 2.0MI). Made by Hyundai Motors between 2014 to 2017, the affected vehicles were a popular choice across Australia.

Hyundai confirms that it will fix the issue on the affected vehicles free of cost through its dealerships across Australia (Image via Scott Olson / Getty Images)

The department is warning customers to be vigilant and evacuate their vehicles if they experience any problems. In case unusual smoke or noise appears to be coming from the engine, the driver should immediately stop the car, turn off the ignition, and evacuate the affected vehicle.

All owners of the affected Hyundai Veloster (FS) and Hyundai Tucson (TL) vehicles should contact the Hyundai Motor Company Customer Support or the nearest Hyundai dealer to have the problem fixed at the earliest possible date. Hyundai has confirmed that it will be fixing the problem on all of the affected vehicles free of cost.

Poll : 0 votes