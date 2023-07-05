BelVita breakfast sandwich recall: Reason, retail UPC, and all you need to know

Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling at least two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products over an undeclared peanut allergens concern. It is feared that the affected products may contain traces of undeclared peanuts due to a cross-contact problem on a manufacturing line and could cause severe-to-life-threatening allergic reactions in those with peanut allergies.

Announced on July 3, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after an internal manufacturing inspection drive indicated that one of the lines used to make the breakfast sandwich products might potentially have had residue from peanut proteins. As such, Mondelēz Global LLC issued an immediate voluntary recall of the affected products to ensure consumer safety.

Breakfast sandwich products affected by the recall may contain undeclared peanut allergens

Mondelēz Global LLC has notified the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of at least three unconfirmed reports of allergic reactions that may be linked to the recalled breakfast sandwich products.

For those who may not know, peanut allergens may cause severe allergic reactions that can range from nausea to skin rashes, vomiting, digestive issues, itching in the throat, severe headaches, diarrhea, and much more. Peanut allergens are one of the most common causes behind life-threatening anaphylaxis attacks, and call for immediate medical intervention.

All you need to know about the belVita Breakfast Sandwich product recall

According to the nationwide voluntary recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the recall affects at least two variants of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products. Produced by Mondelēz Global LLC in the United States, the affected products were available for purchase across the country.

The recalled Dark Chocolate Creme variety and the Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety belVita Breakfast Sandwich products were packed in several sizes and have a "Best Before" or "Best By Date" of February 25, 2024, printed on the cartons or pouches.

Feared to be contaminated with undeclared peanut allergens, the affected breakfast sandwich products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in people with peanut-related allergies or sensitivity.

The recalled belVita Breakfast Sandwich products should either be returned or thrown away

Customers who may have bought any of the breakfast sandwich products from major retailers across the United States in the last few months can recognize them from the table below.

It is to be noted that the nationwide voluntary recall only applies to the products listed in the table below. No other belVita products sold in the United States or outside of the country are affected by this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 04328 5 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the top flap of the carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 05723 7 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the side of the carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (1 lb 5.12 oz carton) 0 44000 05861 6 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the side flap of the carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (14.08 oz carton) 0 44000 06330 6 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the side of the carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (2 lb 12 oz carton) 0 44000 04602 6 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the side of the carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety (8.8 oz carton) 0 44000 06304 7 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the top flap of the carton) belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety (1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 04070 3 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the back of the pouch) belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety (1.76 oz pouch) 0 44000 06370 2 All Best When Used by Dates prior to and including February 25, 2024 (Located on the back of the pouch)

Customers who may have purchased one or more of the aforementioned products should not consume them anymore. All affected packets should either be dumped in a dustbin or returned to the retail stores for a full refund on the purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recalled Dark Chocolate Creme variety and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety belVita Breakfast Sandwich products are advised to contact Mondelēz Global LLC at 1-855-535-5948, throughout the day.

