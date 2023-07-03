Perdue Brookside Beef Wiener Products recall: Reason, lot code, and all you need to know

Over 3,200 pounds of Perdue Brookside Beef Wiener products are being recalled from across the country over a misbranding and undeclared milk allergens concern. Recalled by Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., the affected products may contain smoked sausages instead.

Announced on July 1, 2023, the recall was initiated following customer complaints indicating that the product labeled as beef weiners were distributed in cartons with hot smoked sausage labeling. Upon further investigation, the establishment found that the packages of beef weiners contained smoked sausages due to a misbranding issue.

Details on where to find the relevant details on the packaging of the recalled Perdue Brookside Beef Wiener products (Image via Food Safety and Inspection Services)

As a result, the milk-containing smoked sausages may be unknowingly consumed by people with milk allergies or lactose intolerance, posing risks of severe to life-threatening allergic reactions. The symptoms of such allergic reactions often range from bloating to hives, abdominal cramps, skin rashes, itching in the throat, diarrhea, vomiting, and more.

People with a higher sensitivity against the allergens may even experience life-threatening Anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. However, neither the establishment nor the United States Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) has received reports of any such incidents or fatalities.

The Perdue Brookside Beef Wiener products were recalled over growing concerns of containing milk allergens

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) website, the recall affects nearly 3,203 pounds of Perdue Brookside Beef Wiener products. The affected products were distributed by Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. - d.b.a Alexander & Hornung of Saint Clair Shores, Mich.

Feared to be affected by a misbranding problem, the recalled beef weiner products may contain smoked sausages instead. The milk-containing smoked sausages could cause severe to life-threatening allergies when consumed by a person with milk allergies or a high sensitivity toward the allergens.

Instructions on how to recognize the affected Perdue Brookside Beef Wiener products that may contain undeclared milk allergens (Image via Food Safety and Inspection Services)

As per reports, the recalled products were produced on May 3, 2023, and were distributed only to retail locations in Ohio. Further details of the affected 'Fully Cooked Weiners' can be found in the table below:

USDA Mark of Establishment Product Size Packaging Lot Code Case code Sell by date EST 10125 “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” 2 lbs. vacuum-sealed packages 3121 07658 8/1/23

Customers who may have bought the packages of the aforementioned products from a store in Ohio in the last few months are advised to refrain from consuming them or serving them to anyone. All affected packages of the recalled beef wiener products should be thrown away in a closed bin or returned to the retail stores of purchase in Ohio for a refund.

Consumers with doubts related to the recalled Perdue Brookside Beef Wiener products or the refund can contact the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703. The establishment should also be available for contact through emails sent to - [email protected]

