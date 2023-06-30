Townsend Farms Frozen Fruits recall: Reason, affected items, date codes, and all you need to know

Townsend Farms Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for select frozen fruit products over a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination concern. The recall is linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta which are feared to be the source of the Listeria contamination.

Announced on June 28, 2023, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.

The recall only applies to select lots of Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks, Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley, Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes, and Private Selection (16oz) Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend products.

As of now, the establishment has not been notified of any infections or fatalities linked to the recalled products, but customers are advised to immediately stop consuming them.

When consumed, Listeria-contaminated food products may cause severe to fatal infections with symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, stiffness, severe headache, abdominal pain, and high fever.

Such infections can also affect the elderly or those with a weak immune system, and can often cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women. Patients who have experienced any of these symptoms are advised to visit a doctor at the earliest.

All you need to know about Townsend Farms Frozen Fruits recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the voluntary recall only affects specific frozen fruit products produced by Townsend Farms Inc. of Fairview, Oregon. Feared to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the affected products are being recalled to ensure customer safety.

As per reports, the affected products were sold at Kroger Stores in the regions of Ohio, Virginia, South Carolina, Michigan, Alabama, West Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri. The recall only applies to Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks, Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley, Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes, and Private Selection (16oz) Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend products.

Available for purchase between November 06, 2022, and March 16, 2023, the recalled frozen fruit products were sold under several banners, including Smith’s, Fry’s, Pay Less, Pick n’ Save, Food 4 Less, Jay C, FoodsCo, Ralphs, Ruler, Dillons, Metro Market, Gerbes, Mariano's, and Baker's.

Customers can recognize the frozen fruit products affected by the Townsend Farms Frozen Fruits recall by looking through the details mentioned in the table below:

Products UPC Codes Date Codes Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202319 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202325 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes UPC 0 11110 89623 0 BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202173 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes UPC 0 11110 89623 0 BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202184 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes UPC 0 11110 89623 0 BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202235 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes UPC 0 11110 89623 0 BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202240 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes UPC 0 11110 89623 0 BEST IF USED 05/08/24 T6 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202247 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202171 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202172 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202182 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202183 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202225 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202229 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202236 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202241 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks UPC 0 11110 84663 1 BEST IF USED BY 07/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2300116 Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend UPC 0 11110 87853 3 BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202174 Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend UPC 0 11110 87853 3 BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202185 Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend UPC 0 11110 87853 3 BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T2 PRODUCT OF USA, COSTA RICA & MEXICO F2202227 Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend UPC 0 11110 87853 3 BEST IF USED 05/28/24 T2 PRODUCT OF PERU, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202332 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTARICA F2202213 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202220 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202226 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202230 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202268 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley UPC 0 11110 82026 6 BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202273

Customers who may have bought any of the aforementioned products are advised to immediately stop consuming them. All affected packs of frozen fruit products should either be thrown away in a closed bin or returned to Kroger stores for a refund.

Individuals with doubts about the Townsend Farms Frozen Fruits recall or refund can contact the establishment at 503-512-1317. The establishment can be contacted from Monday to Friday, between 07:00 am to midnight EST, and from Saturday to Sunday, between 07:00 am and 9:30 pm EST.

The queries can also be mailed to the establishment at [email protected]

