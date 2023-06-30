Bose Acoustimass bass modules recall: Reason, items, affected date codes, and all you need to know

Over 884,000 units of Bose Acoustimass Bass Modules are being recalled from across the country over fire hazard concerns. Recalled by the Bose Corporation, the affected products may have some faulty electronic components which are prone to failing and posing risks of a fire.

Announced on June 29, 2023, the voluntary recall is being initiated in conjunction with Bose Corporation, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Government of Canada, and Gobierno De México. It is to be noted that apart from the United States, a portion of the recalled bass modules were sold across Canada, while the rest were sold in Mexico.

The recalled Bose Acoustimass Bass Modules affected by the nationwide recall (Image via CPSC)

Bose has already received at least 21 global reports of the bass modules melting or catching fire. At least 3 of the reported cases are known to have caused property damage, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported as of now.

Additionally, 17 out of the 21 reported incidents are said to have occurred in the United States, while there have been no such reports either from Mexico or Canada. However, customers are urged to immediately stop using the affected bass modules.

The Bose Acoustimass Bass Modules recall applies to models manufactured before April 1, 2006

According to the recall notice published on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall affects nearly 884,000 Bose Acoustimass Bass Modules sold across the United States. An estimated number of over 98,000 units were also sold in Canada, while the units sold in Mexico were over 18,300.

The voluntary recall only applies to select models of the bass modules manufactured before April 1, 2006, and sold along with specific Lifestyle, Companion, and Acoustimass home theater systems. Available for purchase in white and black colors, the recalled products were sold through Sam's Club, Bose stores, Sears, Circuit City, Best Buy, and other popular electronic stores nationwide.

The affected products were also available for purchase online on Bose.com and could have been purchased between January 1994 to April 2007. Customers may have purchased the affected bass modules from the aforementioned stores or online for over $220 to $2,200.

Product details and where to find them on the product labels of the recalled Bose Acoustimass Bass Modules (Image via CPSC)

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for the following details printed on the product label. The product label can be found on the bottom or at the back of the bass modules.

Bose Product Names Date Codes Acoustimass 6 III Home Entertainment System Between 2090 and 6091 only Acoustimass 10 III Home Entertainment System All date codes Acoustimass 15 II Home Entertainment System Between 2090 and 6091 Acoustimass 16 Home Entertainment System All date codes Acoustimass 5 Series IV Powered Speaker System All date codes Acoustimass15 Home Theater Speaker System All date codes Acoustimass 20 Powered Speaker System All date codes Companion CS-6 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 5 Series II Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 8 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 12 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 20 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 25 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 30 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 50 Powered Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 5 Series III Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 5 Series IV Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 8 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 8 Series II Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 9 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 20 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 25 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 25 Series II Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 30 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 30 Series II Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 800 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 900 Speaker System All date codes

Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned products are advised to immediately stop using them. The affected products should be unplugged and kept away from children. Customers looking for a fix for the recalled product can either get it replaced with a 40% discount from Bose or get it repaired for free.

Individuals with doubts about the replacement, repair process, or the Bose Acoustimass Bass Modules recall can call the company toll-free at 888-260-0819. Bose can be reached between 09:00 am to 09:00 pm ET, Monday to Friday. On Saturday, the establishment will be available between 09:00 am to 07:00 pm ET.

