Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles recall: Reason, affected lot code, and all you need to know

The Food and Drug Administration is informing customers about an urgent recall of certain Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles as they may contain undeclared wheat. The gluten-free waffles are being recalled by Van’s International Foods from across the country as they may pose serious to fatal risks when consumed by those with a sensitivity to gluten, wheat, or an allergy.

Announced on July 3, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after Van’s International Foods learned that some products that may contain wheat were distributed in packaging that did not mention the presence of wheat. Further investigations suggested that the problem was the result of a mixup between select cartons of Gluten Free Original Waffles and another wheat-containing product.

The front side of the recalled Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles may contain undeclared wheat allergens (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

Currently, neither the establishment nor the FDA has received reports of any allergic reactions or fatalities linked to the recalled Gluten Free Original Waffles. However, customers are warned to abstain from consuming the affected products.

When consumed, wheat-containing products may cause severe allergic reactions with symptoms such as digestion problems, rashes on the skin, itchiness in the throat or mouth, diarrhea, vomiting, a severe headache, nausea, and much more. People with high sensitivity to allergens may also experience anaphylaxis attacks and may require immediate medical assistance.

The Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles recall products have an expiry or best-before date of 1/19/2024

National Celiac Association @NationalCeliac Urgent Food Recall of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles Due to Potential Presence of Undeclared Wheat Allergen fda.gov/safety/recalls… Urgent Food Recall of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles Due to Potential Presence of Undeclared Wheat Allergen fda.gov/safety/recalls…

According to the recall notice published on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the recall only affects select units of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffle products that were produced by Van’s International Foods and sold all across the country.

Feared to contain undeclared wheat allergens due to a mixup problem, the affected waffle products may put consumers at severe to life-threatening health risks. Packed in labeled boxes, the recalled products have an expiration or best-before date of 1/19/2024. The recall only applies to a select number of waffle products bearing Lot Code #UW40193L.

Back side of the recalled Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles sold all across the country and feared to contain undeclared wheat allergens (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

Distributed in 9 oz (255 gram) packages, the affected products were available through major retailers across the country. As such, customers who may have purchased any of the affected products are strongly urged not to consume the waffle products anymore. The recalled packet of Gluten Free Original Waffles should be thrown away immediately.

You can also return them to the place of purchase and receive a full refund on your purchase. It is to be noted that all stores allow the return of recalled products even without proof of purchase or receipt. Individuals with questions about the Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles recall or refund-related doubts can contact Van’s Consumer Affairs at 1-800-323-7117. You can also report your queries by visiting the website at www.vansfoods.com/about-vans/contact-us throughout the day.

Poll : 0 votes