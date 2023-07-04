Foster Farm mini corn dogs recall: Reason, lot code, and all you need to know

Over 76,900 pounds of Foster Farm mini corn dog products are being recalled from across the country over a possible spoilage issue. Recalled by the House of Raeford, the affected products may cause several health issues if consumed.

Announced on June 30, 2023, the nationwide recall is being initiated under the supervision of the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The spoilage problem in the affected products was discovered through consumer complaints, which indicated that the product had an off appearance, a bad odor, and an unpleasant taste.

Front and back side of the affected packets of Foster Farm mini corn dogs (Image via FSIS)

Currently, there have been no reports of any ill-effects or fatalities linked to the recalled products. However, the establishment and the FSIS are urging customers to not consume the affected mini corn dog products any longer.

The Foster Farm mini corn dogs recall was initiated by FSIS

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 76,961 pounds of Foster Farm mini corn dogs produced by the Nesmith, S.C-based House of Raeford.

Feared to have a spoilage issue, the affected products were distributed and sold through retail locations across the country. As per reports, the affected products may have an off or spoiled appearance, give off a bad odor, and may also taste unpleasant.

Sold all across the United States, the affected mini corn dogs were produced on April 24, 2023, and were packed in resealable bags of 1.83 lb. The recall only applies to the products with lot codes 223114 and 123114.

Labels with all details about the affected Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor (Image via FSIS)

Customers can recognize spoiled products by looking for the following details on the packets:

Product Establishment number Sold at Production Date Packaging Size Lot codes Best if used by date “FOSTER FARMS MINI CORN DOGS BITE-SIZED CHICKEN FRANKS DIPPED IN BATTER HONEY CRUNCHY FLAVOR” P- 9136 retailers nationwide April 24, 2023 resealable bags 1.83-lb. 123114 223114 4/23/24

The FSIS believes that some of the affected products may still be lying in deep freezers and refrigerators at homes across the country. As a result, customers are being urged to check their refrigerators and discard any of the affected Mini Corn Dog products.

Customers can either discard them or return them to the retail store for a refund on their purchase. Individuals who may have issues with refund or questions about the Foster Farms Mini Corn Dog products recall are advised to contact Dave Witter, House of Raeford Corporate Communications Manager, at 910-282-7179. They can also email their queries to [email protected] for a quick resolution.

Poll : 0 votes