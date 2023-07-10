Ziyad Jameed Soup Starter recall: Reason, UPC code, and all you need to know

Ziyad Brothers Importing has issued a nationwide recall for Ziyad Jameed Soup Starters over an undeclared milk allergen concern. The recalled product may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in those who have a sensitivity or are allergic to milk or lactose.

Announced on July 7, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after an internal company review indicated that the soup starter product was mistakenly distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of milk. The routine review indicated that the packaging did mention that the product contained “lactic casein powder,” but it did not make it clear that this powder is a product derived from milk.

The recalled Ziyad Jameed Soup Starters contain “lactic casein powder,” which is obtained from milk and may cause allergies in those with a sensitivity (Image via FDA)

Currently, neither the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor Ziyad Brothers Importing has received reports of any illness or fatalities caused by the milk allergen-contaminated soup starter products. However, customers are advised to abstain from consuming them anymore. A sensitivity towards milk allergens not only affects people with a milk allergy but can also affect those with lactose intolerance.

When consumed, milk-containing food products may cause serious digestive issues in people with lactose intolerance, while those with allergies may experience symptoms such as vomiting, skin rashes, nausea, itching in the mouth or throat, diarrhea, severe headache, and much more. Individuals with severe sensitivity may also be prone to an anaphylaxis attack which requires immediate medical attention.

Customers are advised to refrain from consuming Ziyad Jameed Soup Starters after concerns over undeclared milk allergens

According to the recall notice issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall only affects select units of Ziyad Jameed Soup Starters produced by Ziyad Brothers Importing of Cicero, IL. Feared to be contaminated with undeclared milk allergens, the affected product was sold all across the country.

Packed in 35.2 (fluid) ounce tetra pak containers, the affected products were sold all across the United States through major retailers and Amazon.com. Labeled as Ziyad Brand Jameed Soup Starter, the recalled products feature the UPC code 0 74265 00597 1. No other products produced by Ziyad Brother Importing are known to be affected by the recall and can be used without any worries.

The recalled Ziyad Jameed Soup Starter products were sold across the United States through Amazon.com and major retailers (Image via FDA)

Consumers who may have bought any of the recalled packages of Ziyad Jameed Soup Starters in the last few months are strictly advised to stop consuming them as it could put the consumer at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions. All affected units of the recalled soup starter products should be immediately thrown away or returned to the retailer for a full refund on the purchase.

In case of doubts or concerns related to the Ziyad Jameed Soup Starters recall or refund, customers can contact Ziyad Brothers Importing of Cicero, IL, at 708-222-8330. The establishment can be contacted from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 5 pm. One can also mail your concerns and queries to [email protected] for a quick resolution.

