VRURC power bank recall: Reason, affected model number, colors, and other details explored

Over 190,000 units of VRURC power banks are being recalled from across the United States over a fire hazard concern. It is feared that a manufacturing defect in the portable chargers could cause them to overheat and ignite in some cases.

Announced on Thursady, July 6, the nationwide recall applies to the OD-B7 model portable power banks from VRURC. As per reports, the company has received at least one report of fire which allegedly occurred during a commercial flight. While nobody was seriously hurt by the incident, four flight attendants working on the flight had to be transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation problems.

The recalled green and black VRURC power banks sold by Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology on Amazon may pose fire hazards and should not be used anymore (Image via CPSC)

Following the accident and the recall, both VRURC and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are urging customers not to use the recalled power banks anymore. Customers are also advised to contact the company for free replacement products.

All you need to know about the VRURC power bank recall

According to the recall notice issued on the CPSC website, the nationwide recall affects at least 190,000 units of VRURC power banks. Feared to have a manufacturing defect, the recalled power banks may overheat and pose fire hazards.

Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the recalled portable chargers with model number “OD-B7,” were available in blue, orange, red, pink, green, white, and black colors. Featuring built-in cables and a built-in wall plug, the affected portable chargers were sold by Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd.

Consumers across the country may have bought the recalled power banks between July 2021 and May 2023 for over $30 to $40. All affected units of the power banks can be recognized by looking for the model number "OD-B7" and other details printed on the back of the charger casing.

As mentioned earlier, the recalled power banks are suspected to be linked with at least one fire accident that occurred on a commercial flight.

The recalled orange and blue VRURC power banks sold by Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology on Amazon have been linked with one fire accident on a commercial flight (Image via CPSC)

As such, consumers who may have purchased or might be using the recalled VRURC power banks are strictly advised not to use them anymore. It is to be noted that VRURC will be offering a replacement product as a remedy to the problem, and customers are advised to contact the company at the earliest.

Customers can contact VRURC collect at 951-593-9128 between 9 am and 5 pm ET, from Monday to Friday. The company can also be reached via emails sent at [email protected] Other doubts or queries related to the recalled power banks can also be shared through the same contact details.

The recalled VRURC power banks must not be thrown in dustbins or trash. It is to be noted that power banks like other electronics contain lead batteries which can either explode or cause other damages to the environment if not handled carefully. Consumers are advised to take them to waste processing centers that are known to handle lead batteries.

