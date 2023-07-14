Whole Foods Market Organic Salad Kit Recall: Reason, UPC code, and all you need to Know

Braga Fresh has issued a nationwide recall for its '365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits' over an undeclared milk and egg allergen concern. The recall only applies to the salad kits produced and/or packed during a single production run.

Announced on July 11, 2023, the nationwide voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment discovered that the affected salad kits may contain undeclared milk and egg allergens. The issue was caused by the condiment's containing some incorrect ingredients.

The recalled 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits may contain undeclared egg and milk allergens because of the condiment containing incorrect ingredients (Image via FDA)

If consumed by people with a sensitivity or an allergy to eggs or milk, the recalled salad kits may cause them to experience severe to life-threatening allergic reactions. While the allergic reactions may vary from person to person, they usually range from nausea to digestive issues, severe headaches, skin rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, itching in the throat and mouth, and more.

Individuals with a severe sensitivity to milk or egg allergens may even be prone to experiencing an anaphylactic attack, which calls for immediate medical assistance. Customers who may be experiencing any of these issues are advised to consult a medical professional at the earliest possible time. It is to be noted that the recalled salad kits have not been linked to any reports of ill effects or fatalities.

Whole Foods Market Organic Salad Kit purchased between June 28 and July 10 should not be consumed

U.S. FDA Recalls @FDArecalls Braga Fresh Issues Precautionary Recall of 365 By Whole Foods Market Brand Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz Bag Due to Potential Presence of Undeclared Allergens fda.gov/safety/recalls…

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the Asian-inspired chopped salad kits were exclusively sold at Whole Foods Market stores across the United States. Packed in 12 oz packets, the affected products were displayed in the refrigerated display cases of the Produce department at all U.S. Whole Foods Market stores.

The recalled Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits must not be consumed anymore and should be thrown away in a closed bin (Image via FDA)

While the affected products have already been removed from store shelves, customers who may have already bought them are advised to check for the UPC code 9948246932 to identify the affected products. The recalled salad kits also feature the 'Lot Code BFFS179A2' and a 'Best if Used By Date' of 7/16/23.

Product Store Product UPC Code Lot Code Best If Used By Date Pack Size Dates Purchased 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit Bag Whole Foods Market 9948246932 BFFS179A2 7/16/23 12 OZ. 6/28/23 – 7/10/23

Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected products between June 28, 2023, and July 10, 2023, are strictly advised to abstain from consuming them, either cooked or uncooked. All affected salad kits should be thrown away. Customers looking for a refund on the purchase may have to produce a valid proof of purchase or receipt at a Whole Foods Market store.

Individuals with doubts or concerns regarding the Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit recall are advised to contact the establishment at 1-844-936-8255. The establishment can be reached between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm CST, Monday through Friday, while on Saturdays and Sundays, you may reach them between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.