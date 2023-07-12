Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers recall: reason, affected model number, and all you need to know

Over 2,700 Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers are being recalled from across the country over an injury hazard concern. Recalled by Husqvarna Professional Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina, the affected snow blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode, thus posing risks of injury to the unaware user.

Announced on July 6, 2023, the voluntary recall is being initiated in conjunction with Husqvarna Professional Products Inc., the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and the Government of Canada. At least 4,400 of the recalled snow blowers/throwers were also sold across Canada.

The recalled Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers pose risks of injury as they may get engaged on their own (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Currently, the establishment has received over 22 (11 more in Canada) reports of incidents indicating that the auger pulley bolt on the snow blowers loosened, causing the product to become engaged. However, no injuries have been reported from either the United States or Canada. As such, consumers are advised not to use the affected snow blowers/throwers until they are repaired.

The Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers recall concerns three models

According to the recall notice issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Government of Canada website, the recall affects nearly 2,700 units of Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers sold across the United States. It is to be noted that over 4,400 units of the affected snow blowers were also sold across Canada.

The nationwide voluntary recall only applies to Husqvarna-branded residential 300 series gas-powered snowblowers. The models involved in the recall include ST 324, ST 327, and ST 330, which were sold only in orange and black. Measuring over 46 inches in height, 24 to 30 inches in length, and over 54 inches deep, the affected snow blowers pose risks of injury to the user.

Customers may have bought the recalled snow blowers either from the major hardware stores in their country or from Husqvarna authorized dealers. The affected snow blowers were also available online at www.husqvarna.com. Sold for over $1,350 to $1,800, the affected snow blowers may have been bought between July 2022 and February 2023.

The recalled Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers have been linked with over 22 incidents of unexpected engagement, but no injuries have been reported as of now (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers can recognize all models of the recalled Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers by checking the table below:

Model Number Product Number Serial Number ST 324 970528901 970528902 061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX ST 327 970529001 970529002 061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX ST 330 970529101 970529102 061522D000001 to 111522DXXXXXX

While no injuries linked to the affected snow blowers have been reported, customers across the United States and Canada are advised to immediately stop using the recalled snow blowers. You should also get in touch with an authorized Husqvarna Professional Products dealer to get your snow blowers repaired for free.

Details about the nearest authorized dealers can be found at https://locations.husqvarna.com/us/. Individuals with other doubts or concerns about the Husqvarna Residential 300 Series Snow Blowers recall can contact Husqvarna Professional Products toll-free at 877-257-6921. The establishment can be reached from Monday to Friday, between 08:00 am and 07:00 pm ET.

