E B Express Provisions pork and beef bean stew recall: Reason, affected products, and other details explored

Over 620 pounds of pork and beef bean stew products are being recalled by the E B Express Provisions as they are ineligible to be sold in the United States. The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that the affected products were imported from Brazil, which is not on the list of countries that are allowed to export or sell meat and meat products in the U.S.

Announced on July 26, 2023, the nationwide recall comes in light of the recent recall effectiveness checks conducted by the FSIS. The investigations that were conducted in regard to a previous Panamerican Foods recall (027-2023) indicated that another batch of ineligible pork and beef bean stew products was imported to the United States from Brazil.

Though the affected E B Express Provisions pork and beef bean stew products have not been linked with any infections, ill effects, or fatalities as of now, customers are advised not to consume them anymore. People who may have already bought them are strictly advised against cooking, eating, or serving them to anyone. All affected cans of the recalled products should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

E B Express Provisions pork and beef bean stew cans were only distributed in three U.S. regions

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 622 pounds of E B Express Provisions pork and beef bean stew products imported from a certain establishment in Brazil.

Packed in 430-gram cans, the recalled products were sold under the labels "Bordon Feijoada PRONTO PARA SERVIR" and "Anglo Feijoada Pronta para servir". Bearing the establishment number "76 S.I.F." on the can, the affected pork and beef bean stew products were only distributed to retail locations in the regions of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maryland.

Customers who may have bought the recalled pork and beef bean stew products should throw them in the trash or return them to retailers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maryland for a full refund.

Individuals with doubts or concerns about the recall or refund can get in touch with Sergio Lopes, President of E B Express Provisions. You can reach the establishment via phone at 973-624-5703 or get your concerns cleared via email sent to [email protected]