Apple Cider recall 2023: Reason, affected brands, and other details explored

Bevovations, LLC. has recently issued a recall for select Apple Cider products, citing that they may contain high levels of patulin. Consumption of the affected products may cause acute infections in people of all ages.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies patulin as a mycotoxin that is often produced by a wide variety of molds, specifically Byssochlamys, Aspergillus, and Penicillium. These molds are often linked to rotting fruits like apples and other apple-based products and may cause acute infections with symptoms like vomiting, nausea, and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Patulin is a mycotoxin linked with a variety of molds that usually occur or rotting fruits like apples (Image via Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

The recall that was initiated last month is still ongoing and affects several brands of Apple Cider products. Some brands affected by the recall include CN Smith, Wilson Farms, and Carlson Orchards' apple ciders that were sold all across the United States.

While there have been no indications of ill effects or fatalities linked to the recalled products, customers are advised against consuming them. When consumed, the high-patulin-containing Cider products may cause vomiting, nausea, and gastrointestinal disturbances.

The affected cider products were exclusively distributed across New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts (Image via WESTEND61 / Getty Images)

Sold under various brand names, the recalled products were distributed across New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Additionally, the products were sold in several packaging sizes, and the recalled cider products were sold from major to small retailers.

Consumers who may have bought any of the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to consume them or to use them in food. All affected units of the recalled Cider products should be disposed of in a bin immediately.

Made from apples, apple cider or sweet cider is an unsweetened, non-alcoholic beverage. Usually referred to as cider, the beverage has long been used in various recipes like soups, salad dressings, hot drinks, sauces, and much more. Known to contain several nutrients from real apples, sweet cider offers some amazing health benefits.

Sweet cider contains polyphenols, which act as antioxidants for humans and can help their body fight against cell damage, and free radicals, and reduce risks of diabetes, heart diseases, and certain types of cancers. The beverage also contains a wide range of important vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin A.