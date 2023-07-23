Trader Joe’s cookies recall: Reason, affected products, and other details revealed

Trader Joe’s recently issued a nationwide recall for at least two cookie products. As per the grocery chain, the recalled products are feared to contain rocks and could pose health hazards if consumed.

Announced on July 21, 2023, the nationwide recall only applies to Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies and Almond Windmill Cookies. The recall was initiated right after the supplier informed the grocery chain that select batches of the two cookie products may be contaminated with rocks.

As of now, there seems to be no confirmed information on how the rocks got mixed into the batches of the cookies or how the matter was brought to the attention of the supplier. It has also not been confirmed if the recalled batches of cookies have been linked with any ill effects, injuries, or fatalities anywhere across the United States.

The recalled Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies are feared to be contaminated with rocks (Image via Trader Joe’s)

It is to be noted that rocks and other hard materials may cause several minor to serious issues if consumed mistakenly. Usually hard and sharp in nature, rocks are prone to cause injuries to one's teeth and gums. Moreover, dirty and unwashed rocks may even act as carriers for various parasites and harmful organisms that may cause infections and diseases in one's body.

Depending on the size of the rocks, a patient may also experience highly uncomfortable bowel movements due to potential bowel obstruction. In addition, the sharp edges of the rocks may cause rear and tear to the intestines and other organs of the digestive system.

Trader Joe’s Cookies has called a nationwide recall on two of its cookie products

Trader Joe’s Reviews @RateTraderJoes



Product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:



Almond Windmill: 10/19/23 through 10/21/23



Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond: 10/17/23 through 10/21/23 Trader Joe’s recall on Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond CookiesProduct with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:Almond Windmill: 10/19/23 through 10/21/23Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond: 10/17/23 through 10/21/23 pic.twitter.com/PYGNFMXKKw

According to the recall notice issued on Trader Joe’s website, the nationwide recall applies to at least two types of cookie products sold at Trader Joe’s stores across the country. Feared to be contaminated with rocks, the recalled cookie products may pose several health hazards if consumed.

As per the grocery chain, the recall only applies to Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies and Almond Windmill Cookies. While the Almond Windmill Cookies with SKU# of 98744 were sold with sell-by dates between 10/19/23 and 10/21/23, the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with SKU# of 82752 were sold with sell-by dates between 10/17/23 and 10/21/23.

The recalled Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies are feared to be contaminated with rocks (Image via Trader Joe's)

However, all cookie products affected by the recall have already been removed from stores across the country and destroyed safely. Customers who may have bought the recalled cookie products in the last few months are strictly urged not to consume them.

All affected packets of the contaminated cookie products should be immediately discarded in a dustbin or returned to the nearest Trader Joe’s for a refund. Individuals with doubts or queries about the Cookie recall can also contact the grocery chain for more information. The grocery chain's Customer Relations can be contacted at 626-599-3817 between Monday and Friday, from 6 am to 6 pm PT.