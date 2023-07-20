Over 16,000 Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles are being recalled from across the country over a problem with the front-row seat belts. The problem may cause the seat belts to not perform as expected during a collision, thus posing injury risks.

Announced on July 19, the voluntary recall applies to 2021-2023 Model X and Model S vehicles. As per the automaker, the front-row seat belts were disconnected from the "pre-tensioner anchor" during a necessary step for performing a previous repair on the vehicles. However, it is feared that the seat belt may not have been connected in the right manner with its pre-tensioner anchor following the repair.

Tesla's Model X and S vehicles are being recalled over an issue with the front-row seat belts (Image via Pacific Press / LightRocket / Getty Images)

The improper connection of the seat belts and the pre-tensioner anchor may cause the seat belt to malfunction or not work properly during a collision, thus putting the passengers and drivers at risk.

The automaker has already received at least 12 reports of warranty claims linked to the said problem. However, the company has not been made aware of any cases of injuries, crashes, or fatalities, linked to the seat belt issue.

All you need to know about Tesla Model X and Model S vehicle recall

According to the recall notice issued by Tesla, the nationwide recall applies to nearly 16,000 Model X and S vehicles sold across the United States. Feared to have a problem with the front-row seat belts, the affected vehicles may pose risks of injuries.

The July recall also applies to over 1,300 of the 2023 Model Y, X, and S vehicles, which may have a camera issue, posing risks of collision or crash. As per the automaker, the pitch angle of the front-facing cameras may not be aligned properly and could affect specific active safety features of self-driving vehicles. The features affected by the problem include lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency.

Tesla has assured owners of all affected vehicles that they will be eligible for free repair at authorized dealerships across the United States. Owners with the camera issue will receive a free inspection of the vehicles, and further alignment of the camera angle to ensure that the problem no longer affects the crucial safety features of the self-driving vehicles.

At least 1,300 Tesla Y, X, and S 2023 model-year vehicles may also be affected by a camera issue that can affect several safety features (Image via Bloomberg / Getty Images)

On the other hand, owners of the 2021-2023 Model X and S vehicles will receive a free inspection of their vehicles. The dealerships will also ensure that both the front-row seat belts are perfectly connected to the pre-tensioner anchors without any further issues. The automaker will also change the seat belt assembly for free to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The automaker said that it will start sending notification letters to all known owners of the affected vehicles very soon. However, individuals who do not receive the notification letters in due time or for any other reason, can either contact Tesla's Customer Support and get in touch with the nearest authorized dealership to know about the steps necessary for getting the affected vehicles repaired.