Pottery Barn Penny Convertible Cribs recall: Reason, affected model number, and all you need to know

Around 300 Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs are being recalled from across the country over concerns of laceration hazards. Recalled by the Pottery Barn Kids, the affected cribs are feared to become loose and may expose sharp edges posing risks of a laceration to small children and babies sleeping in them.

Announced on July 20, 2023, the nationwide recall only applies to select PBK Penny Convertible Cribs that may be affected by the problem. Featuring the model number (SKU) 2850473, the recalled Penny Convertible Cribs can convert into toddler beds when necessary. When used for some time, the end panels on the cribs can become loose, thus exposing sharp edges and putting children at risk.

The recalled Kids Penny Convertible Cribs may pose laceration risks to small children and babies (Image via Consumer Products Safety Commission)

As of now, the establishment has notified the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of at least two reports where the end panels on the cribs had separated. However, there have been no reported cases of injuries or fatalities linked to the recalled Convertible Cribs.

Pottery Barn Penny Convertible Cribs recall was announced over concerns of laceration hazards

As per the recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Service (CPSC) website, the recall affects nearly 310 units of Kids Penny Convertible Cribs imported to the United States by Pottery Barn Kids of San Francisco, California.

Exclusively sold online at the brand's website - www.potterybarnkids.com - the recalled products were available for over $900. Additionally, it is to be noted that the customers may have bought the Indonesia-made Kids Penny Convertible Cribs between September 2022 and April 2023.

Featuring the model number (SKU) 2850473, the affected units of the Kids Penny Convertible Cribs can easily convert into toddler beds and then back into baby cribs. Made from Radiata Pine, the recalled cribs were only available in the French White Color theme with scalloped details. Consumers can recognize a recalled Kids Penny Convertible Crib by looking for the model number (SKU) 2850473 on the underside of the crib structure.

The recalled Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs can either be replaced or returned for a refund on the purchase (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

While the recalled cribs have not been linked with any incidents, injuries, or fatalities, parents are advised to stop using them immediately. All affected PBK Penny Convertible Cribs should be kept away from children and small babies immediately.

Consumers can then contact the establishment toll-free at 855-801-9300 to schedule the free removal of the old end panels on the cribs and install and deliver new and safe end panels. Parents, who may no longer be in need of the cribs can also request a full refund on their purchase. One can reach the establishment throughout the week starting from 07 am to midnight ET.