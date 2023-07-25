Lidl mayonnaise recall 2023: Product code and all you need to know amid Listeria fears 

The FSA has issued an urgent recall for Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise sold at Lidl as it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The grocery chain has also issued a nationwide 'do not sell warning' for the affected Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise products.

Announced on July 21, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after the discovery of Listeria monocytogenes contaminants in the mayonnaise products with batch code 18823.

Consumption of the Listeria-contaminated product may cause fatal to severe health risks in people of all ages. Thus, customers are advised strictly not to consume Truffle mayonnaise products.

The recalled Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise products sold at Lidl stores may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Image via Typhoonski / Getty Images / FSA)

Consumption of Listeria-contaminated food leads to a Listeriosis infection which can severely affect those with low immunity, such as small children, the elderly, and other patients with underlying medical conditions. A Listeriosis infection can also affect pregnant or expecting women, as it is often known to cause stillbirth or miscarriage.

Individuals with a healthy fortitude, on the other hand, only experience regular flu-like symptoms which may range from headaches to vomiting, nausea, high fevers, digestive issues, diarrhea, muscle pain, and much more.

People who may be experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms or other health problems after the consumption of the recalled mayonnaise products are advised to visit a medical care center at the earliest.

All you need to know about the Lidl mayonnaise recall

According to the recall notice issued on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website, the nationwide recall only applies to Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise sold at Lidl stores in or around the United Kingdom.

Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the affected Truffle Mayonnaise products are also part of Lidl's 'do not sell' warning issued to all big and small stores across the country.

Packed in 230-gram glass jars, the recalled mayonnaise products come with a black screw cap and white label. Featuring the "Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise" label, the affected products have a best-before date of 'July 2024' printed on the label.

The batch number 18823 can also be found along with the best-before date.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise products from Lidl or other stores should return them for a refund (Image via FSA)

Both the FSA and Potts Partnership Ltd are urging customers not to consume the affected products as they may pose risks of severe to fatal infections and sicknesses.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected mayonnaise jars are advised to return them to the Lidl or other stores of purchase for a full refund.

While some stores may require a receipt, most stores accept returns of recalled products without proof of purchase or a receipt.