Cooperstown Cheese Products: Reason, affected products, and other details explored

Over 1400 pounds of Cooperstown Cheese Products have been recalled from across the country over Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Recalled by Cooperstown Cheese Company of Milford, NY, the affected products may pose severe to fatal health risks to people of all ages.

The nationwide recall was initiated on July 21, 2023, after routine environmental testing conducted by the Cooperstown Cheese Company and FDA indicated that the cheese products were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Following the recall, all production processes for the affected products ceased, and the investigation currently continues to find the reasons behind the problem.

Although the recalled products have not been linked with any infections or fatalities, customers are advised to abstain from consuming them. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can lead to a Listeriosis infection, posing severe to fatal infections in children, the elderly, and others with low immunity.

While Listeriosis only causes short-term infections, including - nausea, severe headache, diarrhea, high fever, stiffness, abdominal pains, and more - in healthy people, it may pose risks of stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women. Patients suffering from these symptoms are advised to consult a medical professional as soon as possible.

The investigation for the Cooperstown Cheese Products recall continues

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the nationwide recall affects over 1,400 pounds of Cooperstown Cheese Products produced by Cooperstown Cheese Company of Milford, NY. Feared to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the recalled cheese products were sold in the United States.

Packed in cheese paper, cellophane, or vacuum-sealed packages, the affected cheese products were distributed across New York State and were available to customers through the farmer markets. Sold between June 21 and July 10, 2023, the recalled products were marked with the labels of the Cooperstown Cheese Company.

The affected Cooperstown Cheese Products were sold at retail stores under the labels - Abbie, Toma Celena, and Jersey Girl - while they were sold at farmer markets under the labels - Abbie, Bobby’s Got the Blues, Jersey Gold, Jersey Girl, Toma Torino, Jersey Girl with garlic/rosemary, Jersey Gold with garlic, Marielle, Jersey Girl spring onion, and Toma Celena. As such, the products sold to restaurants were labeled Toma Celena and Jersey Girl.

Depending on how they are stored, the recalled cheese products can last for over two weeks. However, all customers, restaurants, or food services, who may still have them in their refrigerators are advised to abstain from consuming or using them in their food. All affected products should be thrown in a dustbin or returned to the retailer for a refund.

Individuals with doubts or concerns related to the Cooperstown Cheese Products recall are advised to contact Sharon Tomaselli from Cooperstown Cheese Company at 978-257-4635. The establishment can be reached on all working days, between 9 am to 5 pm EST.