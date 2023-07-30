Ford F150 truck recalls: Reason, affected model year, and all you need to know

Ford Motor Company has issued a nationwide recall for over 870,000 Ford F150 Trucks as they may have a problem with the electric parking brakes. It is feared that a problem with the electric parking brakes can cause them to turn on unexpectedly, thus posing risks of a crash.

Announced on July 21, 2023, the nationwide recall applies to 2021 to 2023 model F-150 pickup trucks with single exhaust systems. One of the most sold vehicles in the United States, the recalled pickup trucks are prone to increased risks of a crash due to a problem with their electric parking brakes.

As per the automaker, the problem can cause the rear wiring bundle to come in contact with the rear axle housing, posing risks of the wires getting chaffed and causing a short circuit.

The recalled Ford F150 Trucks may have a problem with the electric parking brakes (Image via John Tlumacki / Getty Images)

The short circuit can then cause the braking system to turn on unexpectedly, even without intervention from the driver. In such instances, the vehicle can be at an increased risk of getting into a crash.

Ford Motor Company has already received over 918 warranty claims linked to the wire chaffing problem.

At least 299 of the reported claims suggested the unexpected parking brake activation, and at least 19 of them occurred during the vehicle was being driven.

As of now, neither Ford Motor Company nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received reports of any injuries, damages, or fatalities caused because of the problem with the electric parking brakes on the Ford F150 Trucks.

All you need to know about the Ford F150 Truck Recall

According to the recall notice issued on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 870,701 Ford F150 Trucks.

Feared to have a problem with the electric parking brakes, the affected vehicles may pose an increased risk of a crash due to the unexpected activation of the braking system.

The nationwide recall applies to 2021 to 2023 model F-150 pickup trucks that were sold equipped with single exhaust systems. As per the automaker, at least 1% of the total recalled pickup trucks may be affected by the problem.

The vehicles affected by the problem may automatically warn the drivers about the same through warning messages on the dashboard. The recalled vehicles may also start blinking the parking brake warning lights to warn the driver about the problem.

Ford has assured that the owners of all the affected Ford F150 Truck will be eligible for a free inspection and repair of the problem. All inspections and repairs will be provided through the authorized dealership across the United States.

The dealers will check the rear wiring harness to see if the protective tape has been worn out due to the problem.

All affected Ford F150 Trucks will receive a free inspection and repair from authorized dealerships across the country (Image via Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images)

If the inspection indicates that the protective tape is worn then dealerships will replace the wiring harness with a new one. In case the tape is still intact, the affected vehicles will be equipped with a protective tie strap and tape wrap to save them from future wear and tear.

Ford Motor Company said that all known owners of the affected Ford F150 Trucks will start receiving Owner Notification Letters by September 11, 2023, and the repairs will be offered soon after.

Individuals who fail to get them in due time or those who may have other doubts and concerns can get in touch with the Ford Motor Company's customer service at (866) 436-7332.