True Fitness Showrunner II consoles recall: reason, affected models, and other details explored

Over 600 units of True Fitness Showrunner II consoles are being recalled from across the country. Recalled by True Fitness of O’Fallon, Missouri, the affected Showrunners are feared to pose risks of a fire hazard due to a problem with the wireless charging board.

Announced on July 27, 2023, the nationwide voluntary recall only applies to select product models, including Model XS1000, True Fitness Treadmill, True Fitness Climber, Model TC900, True Fitness Elliptical, True Fitness Stationary Bike, Model UC900, and Model VC900. The product codes of the Showrunners affected by the recall include C4PMVC, C4PMES, C4PMBE, C4PES, C4PBE, C4PAE, C4PMAE, C4PM, C4PVC, and 4P.

The recalled True Fitness Showrunner II consoles pose risks of fire due to a problem with the wireless charging board (Image via CPSC)

As per the establishment, the recalled Showrunner II consoles have an exposed area on the wireless charging board equipped on them. If the exposed area comes in contact with internal wirings on the machine, it may end up causing a short circuit, thus posing fire risks.

Neither True Fitness nor the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has currently received reports of injuries or fatalities.Still, there has been at least one report of a fire. The establishment and CPSC are urging both consumers and institutions equipped with the recalled Showrunners to stop using them and to contact the establishment for a replacement.

The recalled True Fitness Showrunner II consoles pose fire risks

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 600 units of True Fitness Showrunner II consoles imported by True Fitness of O’Fallon, Missouri. Feared to have a problem with the wireless charging boards, the affected Showrunner poses fire risk.

The 'Made-In-China' Showrunners were sold across the United States via specialty fitness stores, distributors, and direct sales to gyms and other similar commercial institutions for over $5,000 to $14,900. Available for purchase between September 2021 and September 2022, the recalled Fitness Showrunner II consoles feature wireless phone charging stations.

The Integrated Personal Viewing System (“PVS”) LCD Consoles affected by the recall measure up to 16 inches and are intended to be used with fitness exercise products from True Fitness. The console with the problematic wireless phone charger is part of some popular True Fitness exercise products, such as upright bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bikes, and step mills.

The recalled True Fitness Showrunner II consoles were sold for over $5,000 to $14,900 across the United States (Image via CPSC)

Customers who may be using the True Fitness Showrunner II consoles are advised to check for the recalled models, which include Model XS1000, True Fitness Treadmill, True Fitness Climber, Model TC900, True Fitness Elliptical, True Fitness Stationary Bike, Model UC900, and Model VC900. You should also check the product codes of the affected Showrunners are C4PMVC, C4PMES, C4PMBE, C4PES, C4PBE, C4PAE, C4PMAE, C4PM, C4PVC, and 4P.

Consumers, gyms, and other similar commercial fatalities that may have purchased the recalled True Fitness Showrunner II consoles are strictly advised not to use them anymore. In addition, commercial facilities and institutions are advised to unplug the machines and contact the establishment for a replacement. The company can be reached between Mondays and Fridays at 800-538-2740. The establishment can be contacted between 8 am and 6 pm ET on the said days.