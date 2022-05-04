DoorDash opens virtual food hall with seating: Location, timings and everything to know about the unique venture 

The food delivery app DoorDash is now ready to present a virtual food hall that will have space for a few people to dine. While the popularity of mobile ordering and food delivery services is growing rapidly, the idea of having a community food hall holds a lot of appeal, especially since people have just resume eating outside again after the pandemic.

The delivery app announced on May 2 that it was launching a virtual food hall called Nimbus in Downtown Brooklyn with a limited indoor seating space for 20 people. The project, which started under the delivery app's Kitchens program, still retains the original concept of the virtual food hall acting as a delivery facilitation but supplements it with having some space for on-site diners.

Everything to know about DoorDash’s virtual food hall in Downtown Brooklyn

The food delivery mogul launched Kitchens launched back in 2020 as a ghost-kitchen experiment with the aim of creating virtual food halls. The first two locations of the facility were San Jose area and North Hollywood, California but they do not offer any dine-in feature. The focus remains solely on food delivery. These kitchens act as a common place for several chain and independent restaurants to deliver food to customers. The Redwood city location allows customers to sit outside if the weather permits it, but the Brooklyn location will be the first to offer indoor dining.

Detailing the difference between food halls and the app's kitchens, Ruth Isenstadt, the Senior Director of the food delivery kitchen, told Nation’s Restaurant News that their experiment was delivery-centric.

“DoorDash Kitchens Brooklyn is optimized for delivery, whereas many food halls are focused on their on-premises offerings," Isenstadt said. "All of the restaurants within DoorDash Kitchens feed into a unified dispatch area, where DoorDash supports the handoff of orders to Dashers and customers. To provide a seamless experience, Dashers pick up orders at a distinct window outside of the building."

New location offerings

Nimbus, the Downtown Brooklyn location, currently offers New York City sushi brand DomoDomo, Brooklyn’s fried chicken and pie extraordinaire Pies ‘n’ Thighs, and Williamsburg restaurant Kings So Imperial. Within a few days, the Korean bowl concept Moonball and Little Caesar's will also be available at the shared kitchen location.

For those who need their caffeine, coffee from New York City Roasters, Birch Coffee and cereal milk ice cream from Milk Bar will also be available to customers.

The location will cater to people from Dumbo, Park Slope, Cobble Hill, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights, Gowanus, Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights. Both pick-up and delivery options will be available to customers. Dine-in hours will be limited from 7 am to 10 pm, and late-night take-out options can be availed between 10 to 11 pm.

If you want multiple options being available to you at the same location, whether via delivery, pick-up or dine-in, Nimbus in Downtown Brooklyn can be your next stop.

