Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, bringing back the fan-favorite Tournament of Champions from last fall. Before the 39th season of the show commenced, it enjoyed great success with the return of the 38th season's contestants, who were some of the most talented participants in the history of the game show. Ahead of the 40th season, the show will continue to cover the previous Tournament of Champions, among other interesting encore episodes.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Christine Whelchel will face off against Andrew He and Jonathan Fisher. Among the three players going into the contest today, Jonathan Fisher is the favorite, but as fans may remember, this tournament was full of big upsets, including the fall of Ryan Long in the previous episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows to emerge from America. It kicked off in the early 1960s and has since continued to entice fans with its bold format and offbeat nature. The game show's appeal comes from various places, including the brilliant final round, which is considered by many as its most important aspect.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many unique elements that make it stand out in comparison to other shows. But most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, it can still be quite a complicated procedure. To ease this, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the final answer, in the sections below.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Inspired by stories from his grandfather, his “Battle of Lovell’s Pond” appeared in the Portland Gazette in 1820 when he was 13."

This question is from the category "Poets." This is not the most common trivia topic and is a bit tricky because of how broad it is.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Inspired by stories from his grandfather, his Battle of Lovell’s Pond appeared in the Portland Gazette in 1820 when he was 13.

Solution: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow is one of the most famed American poets of all time. His grandfather was American Revolutionary War officer Peleg Wadsworth, who inspired him to write the Battle of Lovell’s Pond.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the game show are Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Christine Whelchel, a graduate assistant from Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!