Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, August 14, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a rerun episode on Monday, August 14, 2023, bringing back the exciting Tournament of Champions, which was the highlight of the previous fall. This episode will see the return of some of the most beloved candidates from the game show's exciting 38th season, which is still considered one of the best seasons in the history of the game show. The coverage of this Tournament of Champions will take up the next few games, as the show prepares to return with a new season after the break.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Ryan Long will face off against Megan Wachspress and Maureen O’Neil. Those who remember the 38th season will recall the incredible streak that Ryan had made during his tenure, winning 16 games in a row.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of America. It started back in the early 1960s, and has since evolved to become a global name. This is primarily because of its offbeat nature and engaging format, features that have allowed the show to hold on to a broad audience base that comprises multiple generations of viewers. Moreover, the final round also plays an important part in this growing popularity.

Expand Tweet

With a series of interesting challenges, the final round is arguably Jeopardy!'s trump card. It not only has some exciting twists for participants but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the game show.

However, doing this every day can still be quite a complicated procedure. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

August 14, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A Native American story says this creek got its name from an injury suffered by a Sioux warrior in a fight with the Crow."

This question is from the category "Places in American History." Though this sounds a tad more complicated than other topics, it is reported in both history and geography, both of which are common trivia topics.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, August 14, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A Native American story says this creek got its name from an injury suffered by a Sioux warrior in a fight with the Crow.

Solution: Wounded Knee.

Wounded Knee Creek, in southwest South Dakota, got its name from the battle of two rival tribes.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, August 14, 2023

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Megan Wachspress, an environmental attorney from Berkeley, California, and Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!