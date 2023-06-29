Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with a new champion. Like the rest of the installment, the ending of season 39 of this game show is also seeing a string of unstable streaks, something that was quite rare in the previous season. Anyhow, the new champion, Bryan White, made a great start yesterday and will hope to take his streak into the weekend.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Bryan White will face off against Alicia Korenman and Tenysa Santiago. White managed to win an impressive $20,130 on his first day of the game show, which puts him on quite a high spot on the list of debut performers.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the history of America. It originally began its run in the early 1960s and has since then evolved drastically to become renowned around the globe. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which have helped the game show stand out among its competition. Moreover, the final round of Jeopardy! is also deemed to be another reason for its soaring popularity.

Those who watch the game show already know the hype around the final round. The popular final round has many offbeat elements for the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the show.

However, doing this every day can still be a challenge. To help you with this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 29, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Centenarian ceramic artist Beatrice Wood helped inspire one of the main characters & the narrator of this film from the 1990s."

This question is from the category "The Movies." This is always a common trivia topic but not narrowing down the genre makes this a tough one to tackle.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, June 29, 2023

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: Centenarian ceramic artist Beatrice Wood helped inspire one of the main characters & the narrator of this film from the 1990s.

Solution: Titanic.

Beatrice Wood served as the inspiration behind the character of Rose in Titanic. Despite never being on the ship, her autobiography, I Shock Myself, served as the base for Cameron's imagination of the love story inside the ship.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, June 29, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Bryan White, a senior regulatory compliance analyst originally from Santa Maria, California, Alicia Korenman, an assistant director from Durham, North Carolina, and Tenysa Santiago, an American Sign Language & English interpreter from Berkeley, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

