Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, June 22, 2023. With this episode, the game show will mark another return for Ben Goldstein, who is still going strong. Perhaps it's his safe and steady approach that is giving the Content Marketing Strategist an edge over his competitors. While this season has not seen many great streaks, Goldstein may be able to change that in the final moments of season 39. Either way, he has already become one of the best players of this year.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Ben Goldstein will play his fifth game of the season against Dan Meuse and Andrea Rednick Granados. Ben Goldstein has already won $37,293 in his four days so far, which may not seem a lot compared to how other competitors usually do in this duration, but he is still going strong in the game and hopes to make much more in the coming days.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most beloved shows of all time. Starting out in the early 1960s, the game show managed to match the changing times stride for stride to establish itself as a contemporary favorite. This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format of the show. Moreover, the final round also plays a pivotal part in the show's ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is possibly its most exciting aspect. Not only does the round feature some exciting elements for the participants, but it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers usually do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

While this has become a cult practice for fans of the game show, it can still be quite a difficult process to master. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 22, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1823 he wrote, “in the war between those new governments and Spain we declared our neutrality”"

This question is from the category "The 19th Century," a topic based on history, which is quite common in trivia circles. It will not require a separate specialization to crack.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, June 22, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 1823 he wrote, “in the war between those new governments and Spain we declared our neutrality”

Solution: James Monroe.

President James Monroe said these famous lines during his seventh yearly message to Congress in 1823.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, June 22, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Goldstein, a Content Marketing Strategist from Dexter, Michigan, Dan Meuse, a University Lecturer from Cranston, Rhode Island, and Andrea Rednick Granados, a Community Organizer an Stay-at-home Daughter from Dallas, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

