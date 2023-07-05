Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 4, 2023, Tuesday

Jeopardy! returned on KABC-TV with brand new challengers and new questions. One-day winner Elliott Kim was seen trying to defend his title against the other players. He is a television editor from Los Angeles, California, and earned $24,400 in his previous game.

Kim’s challengers were Kate Campolieta, a corporate communications specialist from Simsbury, Connecticut, and Chuck Beem, an HRIS analyst from Florissant, Missouri. The three players were supposed to answer the maximum number of questions to score and earn money.

The official synopsis of the game reads as follows:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Kate Campolieta

Kate stayed in the lead in all three rounds and easily won the game. Elliott could not even answer the most basic questions.

The categories under the first round were Happy July 4th!, Words That End With Double Letters, Lady “A”, Where’s My Food?, Westminster-Winning Dog Breeds, and A Biblical Burial.

Kate got off to an amazing start by easily picking up the bottom clues and scoring $1000. Elliott tried to catch up with her, but failed because of an incorrect daily double. In total, Kate gave 10 correct responses against 1 incorrect one. Chuck and Elliot answered 5 and 7 questions correctly, against 2 and 3 incorrect answers, respectively.

The score after the round was Kate at $6000, Chuck at $600, and Elliott at $300.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were U.S. Festivals, Science Let’s Go To The Sports Book, World Rivers, Foreign Words & Phrases, and Art “s”.

Chuck got both daily doubles and failed to answer both of them. The players surprisingly lost a lot of money after not giving the answers to many $2000 worth questions. In total, Kate gave 17 right answers, while Elliott answered 11 questions correctly, with 4 incorrect responses each. Chuck answered 13 questions correctly against 6 wrong answers.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Kate at $11,600, Chuck at $1400, and Elliott at $1100.

The final round was a triple stumper with no one getting the right answer. Kate managed to score the most, $11,513, by betting just $87 on her response.

Hence, Kate Campolieta won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! was under the category Classical Music. The statement read:

"Composed around 1720, this group of instrumental works was dedicated to a younger brother of Prussian king Frederick I."

The correct response was “What are the Brandenburg Concertos?” but no one was able to guess it. Elliott did not give any response and lost $294. Chuck was left with just $1 and Kate bet just $87 against Four New Seasons.

The score after the game was:

Kate Campolieta: $11,600 – $87 = $11,513 (What are the four seasons?) (1-day total: $11,513)

Elliott Kim: $1,100 – $806 = $294 (What are ?)

Chuck Beem: $1,400 – $1,399 = $1 (What is The Planet)

As the new winner, Kate will be seen trying to defend her title against new players in the upcoming episodes. She can also reach the Tournament of Champions if she manages to win 4 more games.

Kim will play against Aubrey Gilleran and Anji Nyquist in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, July 5.

