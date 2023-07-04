Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 3, 2023, Monday

A new episode of Jeopardy! season 39 premiered on Monday, July 3, 2023, featuring one-day winner Ilena Di Toro. The game show ended its previous week with Ilena as the champion and thus she returned today to play her second game. The public relations specialist from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, played against two new players, Elliott Kim, and Sarah Daily.

To understand the format of the series, take a look at the official synopsis that reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Consisting of three rounds, the game ends with a winner who scores the highest in the final round.

In the latest episode, returning champion Ilena played against Elliott Kim, a television editor from Los Angeles, California, and Sarah Daily, an artist manager from New York, New York.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Elliott Kim

Returning champion Ilena Di Toro won her first game, which was the June 30 episode, and returned to the stage to defend her winning title. Unfortunately, she couldn’t maintain the streak.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were Riots In History, A Job In Television, Car Go Fast, “Neg” Bait, Like Aversion, and Touched For The Very First Time.

The first round was a delight to watch as new player Elliott Kim gave 18 correct answers with zero incorrect responses. He also bagged a Daily Double worth $5,000 and took his score over $10,000, which is something a player rarely manages to achieve in round 1.

While he was leading in the game, returning champion Ilena and newcomer Sarah Daily gave two incorrect answers, respectively. Ilena had six correct responses to her credit and Sarah gave four correct answers but her score went to negative.

The scores in the first round were Elliott at $15,200, Ilena at $2,800, and Sarah at -$400.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Ilena is wearing her butterfly pin from Friday! I love the texture of her dusty blue button up shirt. She has paired it with a dark blazer today. Her metal framed glasses are an interesting oval shape.

#Jeopardy Ilena Di Toro Day 2Ilena is wearing her butterfly pin from Friday! I love the texture of her dusty blue button up shirt. She has paired it with a dark blazer today. Her metal framed glasses are an interesting oval shape. Ilena Di Toro Day 2Ilena is wearing her butterfly pin from Friday! I love the texture of her dusty blue button up shirt. She has paired it with a dark blazer today. Her metal framed glasses are an interesting oval shape.#Jeopardy https://t.co/PDA2ZvVLnU

In the second round of the July 3 episode, the categories included Books By Chapters, Words Within Words, Nature; “B” Movie Quotes, Counties Of England, and No Cap.

Elliott was unstoppable as gave 10 more correct answers. Despite losing a Daily Double, his score was way higher than his fellow players. Sarah managed to crawl her way back into the game and landed in second place. One-day winner Ilena ranked third.

The scores of the players in the Double Jeopardy round were Elliott at $27,200, Sarah at $4,000, and Ilena at $3,200.

The Final Jeopardy game was entirely predictable. Although none of the players answered the final question correctly, Elliott managed to win the game. Ilena landed in second place in the final round, while Sarah went home with zero dollars.

Hence, Elliott Kim won Jeopardy! today.

Elliott Kim: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the latest episode’s final round was under the category, “Fashion.” The final clue/question read:

“The name of these items that became a 1940s fad derives in part from a word meaning ‘to cut short.’"

The correct answer was “Bobby Socks.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

This is such a pretty print! Love the bright colors on the dark background. I keep looking at different parts of the print and seeing birds, butterflies, leaves, or flowers! What do you see?

#Jeopardy Sarah DailyThis is such a pretty print! Love the bright colors on the dark background. I keep looking at different parts of the print and seeing birds, butterflies, leaves, or flowers! What do you see? Sarah DailyThis is such a pretty print! Love the bright colors on the dark background. I keep looking at different parts of the print and seeing birds, butterflies, leaves, or flowers! What do you see?#Jeopardy https://t.co/puloejnaXN

None of the players could give the correct answer in the final round. Take a look at the final results of the July 3 episode:

Elliott Kim: $27,200 – $2,800 = $24,400 (What is Culotte?) (1-day total: $24,400)

Ilena Di Toro: $3,200 – $1,800 = $1,400 (What is demiskirt?)

Sarah Daily: $4,000 – $4,000 = $0 (What are culottes?)

With today’s win, Elliott became the one-day winner and will return to play against newcomers in the next episode.

The syndicated game show will air a new episode on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes