Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 26, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 39 started a new week with a new episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, featuring three players. One-day winner Donna Matturri, a librarian from Columbus, Ohio, returned to the Alex Trebek stage to play her second game. She managed to maintain her winning streak for two episodes so far.

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

In the latest episode, returning champion Donna played against two new players — Ryan Clary, a cheesemonger from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Caroline Gulick, a Realtor from Reno, Nevada.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Donna Matturi

Donna Matturi first appeared in the June 23 episode where she defeated five-day champion, Ben Goldstein. Today’s episode was Donna’s second appearance on the show.

In the first round, the categories included First Ladies’ Rhyme Time, Here Comes The Summer, 7-Letter Words, United Kingdom Election Constituencies, Lovely Rita, and Meter Made.

New player Caroline Gulick had a great start. She took the lead by giving 12 correct and one incorrect answer. Returning champion Donna landed in second place as she correctly answered eight questions and gave two incorrect responses. New contestant Ryan Clary was just behind Donna as he gave seven correct and one incorrect answer.

The scores of the players in the first round were Caroline at $6,200, Donna at $3,800, and Ryan at $2,800.

In the second round, the categories were Names Of The 1990s, War Of The Words, Scientists, Classical Music, TV, and Crossword Clues “P”.

One-day winner Donna Matturi crawled back to the top rank on the scoreboard in the Double Jeopardy round. Despite failing to pick a Daily Double, she scored the highest in the second round. Ryan, on the other hand, found the first Daily Double and took the second place. Caroline, who ranked first in the first round, landed in third place.

The scores of the players in the second round were Donna at $18,800, Ryan at $11,600, and Caroline at $7,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Caroline wagered all her money. Unfortunately, she didn’t know the final round’s answer and thus went home with zero dollars. Ryan and Donna gave the correct answer to the final question. Ryan’s wagering amount was not enough to defeat Donna’s total score, which let the latter maintain her top rank on the scoreboard.

Hence, Donna Matturi won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the June 26 episode, the final round was under the category of “20th Century Events.” The final clue read:

“It was immediately reported ‘the flames are still leaping maybe 30, 40 feet from the ground the entire 811 feet length of’ this.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Hindenburg.”

While Caroline didn’t know the answer, Donna and Ryan responded correctly. Take a look at the final results of the June 26 episode, hosted by Mayim Bialik:

Donna Matturi: $18,800 + $4,000 = $22,800 (What is the Hindenburg disaster?) (2-day total: $40,200)

Ryan Clary: $11,600 + $10,222 = $21,822 (What is the Hindenburg?)

Caroline Gulick: $7,400 – $7,400 = $0 (What is)

With today’s win, Donna became the two-day champion, requiring three more wins to qualify for the Tournament of Champions alongside Ray Lalonde, Ben Chan, and Cris Pannullo.

Meanwhile, Donna will return in the next episode to defend her win and play her third game. The syndicated game show will air the upcoming episode on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

