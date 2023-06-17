Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 16, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 aired a new episode on Friday, June 16, 2023, featuring three players. Asper the show’s format, a returning champion competes against two new players to defend his/her win. In the latest episode, one-day winner Suzanne Goldlust returned to the Alex Trebek stage to play her second game.

The new contestants who played against returning champion Suzanne Goldlust were Erica Rapheal, an epidemiologist from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Ben Goldstein, a content marketing specialist from Dexter, Michigan.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ben Goldstein

After defeating Holly Hassel in the June 15 episode, Suzanne Goldlust appeared in the June 16 episode again. She made her second appearance as the returning champion but was unable to create a winning streak.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included Continental Geography, Birthstones, 3-Letter Words Ending In X, Grease & Roam, Night Skies, and Finish Last.

Suzanne started off well but losing a Daily Double affected her score. While the returning champion struggled to defend her win from the first round itself, new player Ben Goldstein aimed to take the top place on the scoreboard. He could have gotten a good lead but a wrong answer towards the end of the round brought his score closer to second-place holder Erica Rapheal.

The scores of the players in the first round were Ben at $3,800, Erica at $2,000, and Suzanne at $1,400.

In the second round of the June 16 episode, the categories were Historic Groups, Oppositional Book Titles, Go Tell It On The Fountain, That European Language, Cuffing Season, and This Is All A Bit Much.

Erica thrived in the Double Jeopardy round. She and Ben gave each other tough competition. Due to losing $4,000 in a Daily Double, Ben lost the chance to take the lead in the second round. Erica grabbed that opportunity and ranked first while returning champion Suzanne continued to stay in third place.

The scores of the second round were Erica at $11,000, Ben at $8,600, and Suzanne at $3,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, none of the players gave the correct answer to the final question. While Suzanne wagered zero dollars, Ben too put up a lesser amount for the bet. Erica, on the other hand, went for a higher wager and unfortunately lost it. This made her score go below Ben’s total, making him the winner of the final round.

Hence, Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy! today.

Ben Goldstein: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the syndicated game show’s final question was under the category of American Geography.

The final clue read:

“Native Americans called it Okwa-ta, or "wide water"; Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville would rename it for a countryman.”

The correct answer to the clue was “Lake Pontchartrain.”

None of the players were able to correctly answer the final question. While Suzanne wrote “Lake Huron, new players Ben and Erica guessed “Lake Champlain” and “St Lawrence River,” respectively.

Take a look at the final results of the June 16 episode:

Ben Goldstein: $8,600 – $2,402 = $6,198 (What’s Lake Champlain?) (1-day total: $6,198)

Erica Rapheal: $11,000 – $6,201 = $4,799 (What is St Lawrence River)

Suzanne Goldlust: $3,000 – $0 = $3,000 (What is Lake Huron?)

With today’s win, Ben became the one-day champion and will appear next week on the show to play against two new players.

The Emmy-winning game show will return with a new episode on Monday, June 19, 2023.

