Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 9, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 aired a new episode on Friday, June 9, 2023, featuring three players. One was the returning champion, while the other two were new contestants. As per the show’s format, the newcomers tried their level best to defeat three-day champion Suresh Krishnan, who played wonderfully in the latest episode.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“A quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.”

In the June 9 episode, Suresh, a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, played against two new players — Tim Hagood, a communications consultant from Washington, D.C. and Vickie Cyr, a retired postmaster from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Suresh Krishnan

Suresh Krishnan won three games until the June 8 episode and earned $38,199. He returned to defend his win in the June 9 episode against new competitors.

The category for the first round in the latest installment included State Holidays, Pets On Film, Diaspora, Classic Toys & Games, Quick Books, and Retronyms.

Suresh had a good start with 11 correct answers and only two incorrect responses in the Jeopardy round. New players Tim Hagood and Vickie Cyr, on the other hand, struggled with the questions. While Tim gave seven correct and six incorrect answers, Vickie delivered four right and two wrong answers.

The scores of the players in the first round were Suresh at $4,800, Tim at $1,200, and Vickie at $600.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

I like this tie! It almost looks like a pattern Ken would wear, but Ken’s are usually more geometric. Tim’s outfit is one that I like to call “The Politician” - dark red tie, white shirt, blue or bluish-grey suit. You can’t go wrong with this classic look!

#Jeopardy Tim HagoodI like this tie! It almost looks like a pattern Ken would wear, but Ken’s are usually more geometric. Tim’s outfit is one that I like to call “The Politician” - dark red tie, white shirt, blue or bluish-grey suit. You can’t go wrong with this classic look! Tim HagoodI like this tie! It almost looks like a pattern Ken would wear, but Ken’s are usually more geometric. Tim’s outfit is one that I like to call “The Politician” - dark red tie, white shirt, blue or bluish-grey suit. You can’t go wrong with this classic look!#Jeopardy https://t.co/zj1nwhi9Lq

In the second round of the June 9 episode, the categories were Around The World, Starts With “W”, Eponymous Science, With This Ring, TV: Who Said It, and A Euro Leader Pass.

The result of today’s game became quite predictable after the Double Jeopardy round. Suresh got a big lead after answering 15 questions correctly. Although he lost a Daily Double, the networking engineer managed to top the scoreboard. Tim tried his best to focus on giving the right answers this time as he delivered seven correct and only two incorrect answers. Vickie was still struggling and could only give five correct responses.

The scores in the second round were Suresh at $15,800, Tim at $7,200, and Vickie at $3,800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Suresh and Tim failed to give the correct answer to the final question. Interestingly, Vickie, who was struggling before, was the only player to correctly answer the clue in the final round. This didn’t help her win the game but promoted her to second place while Tim landed in third. As Suresh wagered $0, his total score remained unaffected.

Hence, Suresh Krishnan won Jeopardy! today.

Suresh Krishnan: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the June 9 episode’s final question was under the category of “British Novels.”

The final clue read:

“Midway through this 1928 novel, the title character briefly takes “their” instead of his or her.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Orlando by Virginia Woolf.”

Only Vickie was able to give the correct response, while Tim wrote “Importance of Being Ern” and Suresh guessed “Dr. Jekyll & Hyde.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

I love these striped sleeves! The contrast of the black & white is so fun. Her glasses are also fantastic (looks like tortoiseshell if you get a close look!)

#Jeopardy Vickie CyrI love these striped sleeves! The contrast of the black & white is so fun. Her glasses are also fantastic (looks like tortoiseshell if you get a close look!) Vickie CyrI love these striped sleeves! The contrast of the black & white is so fun. Her glasses are also fantastic (looks like tortoiseshell if you get a close look!)#Jeopardy https://t.co/bOzBIJg4bD

Take a look at the final results of the June 9 episode:

Suresh Krishnan: $15,800 – $0 = $15,800 (What is Dr. Jekyll & Hyde) (4-day total: $53,999)

Vickie Cyr: $3,800 + $3,795 = $7,595 (What is Orlando?)

Tim Hagood: $7,200 – $506 = $6,694 (What is the Importance of Being Ern)

With today’s win, Suresh became the four-day champion of the game show. He will now return to play his fifth game next week. If he wins, he will advance to the Tournament of Champions and join the league of Ray Lalonde and Ben Chan.

The next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes