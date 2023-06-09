Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 9, 2023

Returning with a new episode on Friday, June 9, 2023, Jeopardy! will bring back the continuing run of Suresh Krishnan. It is yet to be seen if Krishnan manages to reach the heights of recent champions like Hannah Wilson and Ben Chan, but so far, he has been doing quite well. With the majority of the season seeing contestants fail in trying to create memorable streaks, the last few weeks have felt exceptionally eventful for the show.

In the upcoming episode of the popular game show, Suresh Krishnan will play his fourth game of the competition against Vickie Cyr and Tim Hagood. So far, Krishnan has managed to win $38,199, which isn't the biggest amount but is fair enough for the game he has played. He will now hope to win more before his run concludes.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows. This is supported by the fandom of the show that has stretched for decades. It began its juvenile run in 1964 and has evolved to accommodate the changing times since then. However, the offbeat nature and engaging format have been stand-out elements in the show for a long time. Moreover, the show boasts a fun final round, which is a huge crowd-puller.

As mentioned above, the final round of Jeopardy! has largely contributed to its soaring popularity. This is because of the many offbeat challenges that the final round has in store for the participants. More importantly, the final round lets viewers to participate from their homes, which can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, it can still be quite a complicated process to perfect. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Friday, June 9, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Midway through this 1928 novel, the title character briefly takes “their” instead of his or her."

This question is from the topic "British Novels." Literature is always among the more common topics in trivia books. This topic, though slightly different, almost has the same feel to it.

Friday, June 9, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Midway through this 1928 novel, the title character briefly takes “their” instead of his or her.

Solution: Orlando by Virginia Woolf.

Orlando was originally written as a lengthy love letter to fellow novelist Vita Sackville-West. The novel features the transition of the genderfluid title character.

Friday, June 9, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer from Suwanee, Georgia, Vickie Cyr, a retired postmaster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Tim Hagood, a communications consultant from Washington, D.C.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

