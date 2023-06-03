Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 2, 2023, Friday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Friday, June 2, 2023, featuring a one-day champion and two new players. The returning player is Jared Watson, a quality control specialist from Greenville, Texas, who won his first game on Thursday and banked $14,000. In the latest episode, he played against two newcomers — Jong Limb, a retired software developer from Glen Allen, Virginia, and Sylvia Izzo Hunter, a marketing manager from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

According to the show’s format, every game has a returning player who defends his win against two new contestants. The game consists of three rounds where the players have to answer questions from a wide variety of topics through a buzzer system. The highest scorer in the final round wins the game.

All three players started pretty well in the new episode and gave each other tough competition till the end.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jared Watson

Jared Watson won his first game in the June 1 episode, in which he struggled in the beginning but eventually topped the scoreboard. In the latest June 2 episode, his performance was commendable.

The categories for the first round included “You Have Selected Regicide, Ohio Geography, Garden Party, Their Middle Initial, Sports Stars Calling It Quits, Internal Organs (& Other Body Parts).”

Jared had a wonderful start as he gave 16 correct answers in the first round. He scored almost double what the newcomers banked, respectively. Sylvia Izzo Hunter and Jong Limb gave four correct answers each, but the latter also had two wrong answers.

The scores of the players in the Jeopardy! round were Jared at $4,200, Sylvia at $2,400, and Jong at $2,400.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the episode’s second round was under these categories — “Inventors & Inventions, Women Authors, State Of The Union, It’s a Fact, Animal Rock, Words Ending In ‘Y.’”

In the Double Jeopardy! round, Sylvia performed pretty well. She could have won this round but her conservative wager after picking a Daily Double made her fall behind. Jared, too, picked a Daily Double and didn’t bet a big amount. He was leading in the game, while Jong ranked third.

The scores of the contestants in the second round were Jared at $20,600, Sylvia at $12,300, and Jong at $2,400.

In the Final Jeopardy! round, Jared was the only player who gave the correct answer to the final question. Sylvia and Jong lost a huge amount, respectively, as they failed to correctly answer in the final round.

Hence, Jared Watson won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

Under the category of “20th Century America,” the June 2 episode’s final question, aka clue, read:

“In bold letters, it was the 2-word historic N.Y. Times headline for August 9, 1974, followed by “He urges a time of ‘healing.’”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Nixon Resigns.”

Only returning champion Jared gave the correct answer to the final question. Take a look at the results of the June 2 episode:

Jared Watson: $20,600 + $4,001 = $24,601 (What is Nixon Resigns?) (2-day total: $38,601)

Sylvia Izzo Hunter: $12,300 – $8,301 = $3,999 (What is Carted defeated)

Jong Limb: $2,400 – $2,000 = $400 (What is Nixon Pardoned)

Jared became the two-day champion with today’s win. Only time will tell whether he’ll maintain his winning streak further and join the category of Ben Chan and Hannah Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Texan player will return for his third game next week. The syndicated game show will air its next episode on Monday, June 5, 2023.

